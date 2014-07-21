1 / 8

My Week in Food: Dr Stefanie Williams

My book ‘Future Proof Your Skin - Slow down your biological clock by changing the way you eat’ , features the ground-breaking FutureFood Plan.

Over the years, I have been painstakingly researching the scientific literature on how to slow down our skin's ageing process at a cellular level. International research confirmed that it’s not all about the set of genes you have been dealt with, but that the correct type of lifestyle can significantly slow down skin ageing (and a lot of it is quite the opposite of common sense 'healthy' eating!). However, I was even more intrigued to find that this this 'skin-friendly' lifestyle can not only make us look younger, but also healthier overall and can even prolong our life span! I was hooked and determined to put a system into practice, which combines skin, health AND longevity, essentially fusing Aesthetic Dermatology with true Anti-Ageing Medicine.

Once I assembled a comprehensive system based on the outcomes of my research, I started changing my own lifestyle accordingly. After only a few months, I started seeing impressive changes and can now honestly say that I have never felt better in my life. My skin looks great (a photographer told me last week that I look younger than two years ago, when she last photographed me - and she didn’t even know anything about my lifestyle changes!) and I am hardly ever ill now.

‘My Week in Food’ aims to give some insights into my eating plan and the recommended foods that I eat (and don’t eat…) in order to prevent premature skin ageing and (hopefully) live longer. Intrigued? Then read on...