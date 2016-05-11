1 / 8

My Week in ‘Skin’ Food: Debbie Thomas

Even though I have been a vegetarian for more than 25 years, I’ve not always been the healthiest of eaters, as I’m naturally slim I just assumed you only had to pay attention to your food if you had a weight concern. It is very easy as a vegetarian to rely on heavy carbs, copious amounts of cheese and chocolate to get you through the day. But in more recent years I have finally started to look at my food as a way to nourish my body and my skin and I now eat for better health and I feel great!

In 2016 my new year’s resolution was to go vegan by the end of the year, and there were a few reasons for this. I am a strong believer in animal rights, and for years I have bought free range eggs and organic milk etc, thinking that I was doing my bit and paying extra to ensure cruelty free produce. I’ve since come to realise that many of these labels are subject to interpretation, or plainly misused. Short of having my own farm, I couldn’t guarantee that my choices were having the impact I wanted. So to avoid the grey areas I gave it all up for a clear conscious. I’ve now been vegan for eight weeks.

My second motivation for going vegan was that my skin hates dairy. Too much milk, yogurt, ice cream and the next morning I would be rewarded with a cluster of spots. As I had always eaten lots of cheese daily and regularly suffered with breakouts I didn’t put two and two together, but after trying a detox which excluded dairy I suddenly had much better skin, but it was only when I had a milkshake and saw my skin the next day that it dawned on me. As a result two years ago I dramatically reduced my dairy intake. I still had a little here and there, so the jump to full vegan wasn’t as hard as it could have been.

For the first few months of the year I experimented with various vegan cheeses, yogurts, chocolates and milks. The hardest thing was finding a good cheese substitute; there are a lot of really funky tasting vegan cheeses, but I didn’t give up and I finally found some pretty good ones which has made the whole process easier. Eating in has never been so good; I am cooking better, healthier and tastier food than ever. I love experimenting with flavours and have discovered a whole world of herbs and spices that I had never considered using before. Eating out is definitely much harder, unless you are in a vegan eatery, while vegetarian options are pretty good in most restaurants now, vegan choices aren’t quite there yet. However, with a few requests to tweak salads and sides I am managing fine. I am only eight weeks in so hopefully it will get easier as I work out where’s best to eat out.