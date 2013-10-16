National Chocolate Week: The best chocolate beauty products

If you spend hours tormenting yourself on a regular basis as to whether eating that bar of chocolate sitting in front of you is the right thing to do, then here is your excuse (for the next few days anyway); it’s NATIONAL CHOCOLATE WEEK.

Quite frankly, you’d be crazy if you didn't take this opportunity to celebrate with a bar or a box (we do not judge here), of your favourite cocoa treat.

If your willpower is stronger than ours, however, you’ll be happy to know we’ve sourced some astoundingly healthy and 100% guilt-free ways to still enjoy this most indulgent of weeks.

British cocoa grower and chocolatier Hotel Chocolat has taken a break from producing perhaps the world’s most delectable truffles to create a delicious delight that will nourish the skin (without “nourishing” your waistline). The Body Beautiful Box , £40, contains body polish, body butter, and hand cream which will leave you smelling good enough to eat.