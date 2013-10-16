National Chocolate Week: The best chocolate beauty products

16 October 2013
get-the-gloss-national-chocolate-week-1

Celebrate chocolate week with the only way to guarantee an untouched waistline: with beauty products, writes Layla Webster

If you spend hours tormenting yourself on a regular basis as to whether eating that bar of chocolate sitting in front of you is the right thing to do, then here is your excuse (for the next few days anyway); it’s NATIONAL CHOCOLATE WEEK.

Quite frankly, you’d be crazy if you didn't take this opportunity to celebrate with a bar or a box (we do not judge here), of your favourite cocoa treat.

If your willpower is stronger than ours, however, you’ll be happy to know we’ve sourced some astoundingly healthy and 100% guilt-free ways to still enjoy this most indulgent of weeks.

British cocoa grower and chocolatier Hotel Chocolat  has taken a break from producing perhaps the world’s most delectable truffles to create a delicious delight that will nourish the skin (without “nourishing” your waistline). The Body Beautiful Box , £40, contains body polish, body butter, and hand cream which will leave you smelling good enough to eat.

The Body Shop are also abating our chocolate cravings with their ‘Chocomania’ range. Not only is it a feast for your skin, but the Beautifying Oil , £9.00, is enriched with fair-trade Marula oil, which imparts an instant shimmer whilst leaving your body and face silky soft and moisturised. You can even use a few drops of this heavenly product on your hair to soften the ends.

Finally, treat yourself to a tasty product by one of Kate Middleton’s favoured brands, Karin Herzog. The luxury, Swiss-made Choco 2 Cream , £52, is a groundbreaking treatment that fuses oxygen and Swiss chocolate to boost cellular activity. It’s officially nutritious. Who said chocolate isn't good for you?


