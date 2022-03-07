Neal's Yard Remedies has launched its first ever sensitive skin range - and we love it

Chances are your idea of Neal’s Yard Remedies is of soothing scents and powerful aromatherapy - perhaps you’re a fan of the wild rose range or smother yourself regularly in the frankincense collection. But while my nose may love the organic brand, my skin isn’t always so compatible. With super sensitive skin that can’t tolerate fragrance or strong essential oils, I’ve always been somewhat limited in what I can use despite being a fan of the brand’s products and ethos - which is why I was delighted when I heard a sensitive skin range was on the way. New to the shop shelves just last week is the Sensitive collection, a trio of products designed to gently comfort and restore even the most fragile skin. The range harnesses the skin-soothing powers of oat extract to bring relief to reactive skin, and all three products are free from alcohol and fragrance - and of course, are certified organic. If soft, light textures and smooth, hydrating formulas are high on your wishlist, here’s why the new collection will make you see the brand in a whole new light… Sensitive Comfort + Hydrate Micellar Cleanser, £28 for 200ml

While I don’t believe in no-rinse formulas (I always use a micellar as a makeup remover rather than a full cleanse), if you prefer a one-step approach this is the one to beat. It feels a little greasier than my usual micellar, but not in an unpleasant way - its silky soft texture really conditions the skin so that even though you’re removing every trace of makeup, it doesn’t feel like anything is stripped away. Buy online Sensitive Restore & Smooth Serum, £55 for 30ml

The lightest serum you’ll ever use, this almost feels like water - though perhaps that’s down to the helichrysum and sea water extract in the oil-free formula. With hyaluronic acid and oat extract to plump and soothe, it’s designed to hydrate as well as to reduce redness. After just a few weeks of use my skin already feels softer, and it’s so light that it works well under makeup and swiftly fit into my existing skincare routine. Buy online Sensitive Replenish & Balance Moisturiser, £45 for 50ml