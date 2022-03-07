Neal's Yard Remedies has launched its first ever sensitive skin range - and we love it

Judy Johnson 23 September 2019
neals-yard-2

It's organic, it's fragrance-free and it's one of the most gentle formulas we've ever tried. Judy Johnson reveals why the three new products were worth the wait

Chances are your idea of Neal’s Yard Remedies is of soothing scents and powerful aromatherapy - perhaps you’re a fan of the wild rose range or smother yourself regularly in the frankincense collection. But while my nose may love the organic brand, my skin isn’t always so compatible. With super sensitive skin  that can’t tolerate fragrance or strong essential oils, I’ve always been somewhat limited in what I can use despite being a fan of the brand’s products and ethos - which is why I was delighted when I heard a sensitive skin range was on the way.

New to the shop shelves just last week is the Sensitive collection, a trio of products designed to gently comfort and restore even the most fragile skin. The range harnesses the skin-soothing powers of oat extract to bring relief to reactive skin, and all three products are free from alcohol and fragrance - and of course, are certified organic.

If soft, light textures and smooth, hydrating formulas are high on your wishlist, here’s why the new collection will make you see the brand in a whole new light…

Sensitive Comfort + Hydrate Micellar Cleanser, £28 for 200ml

While I don’t believe in no-rinse formulas (I always use a micellar as a makeup remover rather than a full cleanse), if you prefer a one-step approach this is the one to beat. It feels a little greasier than my usual micellar, but not in an unpleasant way - its silky soft texture really conditions the skin so that even though you’re removing every trace of makeup, it doesn’t feel like anything is stripped away.

Buy online

Sensitive Restore & Smooth Serum, £55 for 30ml

The lightest serum you’ll ever use, this almost feels like water - though perhaps that’s down to the helichrysum and sea water extract in the oil-free formula. With hyaluronic acid and oat extract to plump and soothe, it’s designed to hydrate as well as to reduce redness. After just a few weeks of use my skin already feels softer, and it’s so light that it works well under makeup and swiftly fit into my existing skincare routine.

Buy online

Sensitive Replenish & Balance Moisturiser, £45 for 50ml

With another light-as-air texture, I wasn’t sure the moisturiser would suit my dry skin, but in fact it feels more comforting than some of my richest creams. The collection was specifically formulated with the mission of allowing skin to ‘breathe’ rather than to seal the barrier in the way many occlusive dry skin products do; it’s all very well adding protection, but with that thick layer can come a feeling of being hot and closed in. This quick-absorbing cream does just the opposite, with vitamin E-rich oat oil to lock in moisture while keeping everything in balance.

If there were such a thing as no-skincare skincare in the way that we talk of no-makeup makeup, this would be it; the products are beautifully minimalist, yet just as efficacious as you’d expect from the well-loved brand. It’s exactly how sensitive skincare should be.

Buy online

The new Sensitive collection is available at  nealsyardremedies.com


You may also like

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Glossy Picks: our latest beauty and wellness favourites tried and tested

Glossy Picks: New beauty and wellness launches May 2022

Why a cleansing powder for face could speed up your skincare routine


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

Cos linen shorts, £45

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Beauty

Hailey Bieber's skincare brand - Rhode - has launched!

Explore More