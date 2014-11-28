NEOM Organics opens first flagship wellbeing concept store

Ayesha Muttucumaru 28 November 2014
gtg-neom-organics-shop-main-1

Treat both body and mind and find a much-needed slice of bliss in possibly the most beautiful store in London

One of our favourite brands for bath, body  and home, NEOM Organics  is set to take the mood and skin boosting benefits of its products onto a more interactive stage with its new flagship store in Wimbledon Village, London.

With a selection of heavenly scents and specially blended elixirs to relieve stress , calm and relax, aid sleep, boost energy and increase overall feel good factor, the new store will take its range of products one step further by welcoming customers into its NEOM Wellbeing Club. The Club will offer inspiration, education and support on living a happier and healthier life, hosting classes, tutorials and talks from a variety of different Neom Wellbeing Experts on a series of topics ranging from fitness to nutrition to mindfulness.

In early 2015, two private Wellbeing Treatment Rooms will be opening too, offering a menu of specialist Neom Wellbeing Treatments demonstrating the brand’s reputation and supreme skill for creating bespoke treatments that address specific needs.

Founder, Director and aromatherapist Nicola Elliott said of the news, “We’re so thrilled to be opening our first store. After nine years of being available to buy only in the best department stores and five star spas in the world, finally the first Neom store we have been waiting for, dedicated to our passion for wellbeing. Taking care of oneself is not a luxury, it’s a necessity.”


