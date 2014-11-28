NEOM Organics opens first flagship wellbeing concept store

One of our favourite brands for bath, body and home, NEOM Organics is set to take the mood and skin boosting benefits of its products onto a more interactive stage with its new flagship store in Wimbledon Village, London.

With a selection of heavenly scents and specially blended elixirs to relieve stress , calm and relax, aid sleep, boost energy and increase overall feel good factor, the new store will take its range of products one step further by welcoming customers into its NEOM Wellbeing Club. The Club will offer inspiration, education and support on living a happier and healthier life, hosting classes, tutorials and talks from a variety of different Neom Wellbeing Experts on a series of topics ranging from fitness to nutrition to mindfulness.