Neutrogena Light Therapy Acne Mask: a red light for breakouts?

According to an expansive European study of women aged 16-30 conducted by Censuswide and Neutrogena in January of this year, a shocking 87 per cent reported that acne has, or has had, a significant impact on their lives. Given that the research included responses from 4,013 women across five markets, this should serve as a powerful wake-up call to anyone who dismisses acne as simply ‘a phase’ or something superficial that should be ‘put up with’. To throw the issue into further perspective, we worry more about acne (46 per cent) than we do about our weight (21 per cent), with UK women reporting the highest levels of emotional distress in all countries surveyed: 93 per cent of British women with acne report that the condition of their skin has a negative impact on their self-confidence. 59 per cent of UK women admit to feeling ashamed, with the same number describing themselves as ugly, and unsurprisingly such low self-esteem has a knock on effect on our social lives: 32 per cent avoid meeting up with friends, 35 per cent admit that their acne prevents them from seeking out new friendships, and 30 per cent don’t feel comfortable going on dates. The average acne sufferer spends £41 a month on skincare and makeup to combat acne, with 19 per cent of women spending up to £99 a month It’s not just our social lives that suffer- in Europe 16 per cent of women stop going to the gym during bad breakouts, while 23 per cent will go to the length of changing bedding everyday in an effort to keep bacteria at bay. The average acne sufferer also spends £41 a month on skincare and makeup to combat acne , with 19 per cent of women spending up to £99 a month. 62 per cent will spend further funds on in-clinic treatments such as deep cleansing facials, chemical peels, light treatment therapy, dermabrasion or microdermabrasion, laser resurfacing and minor plastic surgery. Timewise, Brits spend the longest on their daily anti-acne skincare regime in Europe, coming in at 26 minutes a day. Despite the often tragic ramifications of acne, UK women are the least likely to seek professional help, either from a counsellor or dermatologist, at 13 per cent compared to 35 per cent of women in other European countries. We’re far more likely to try to treat acne at home, looking for advice online (80 per cent), spending around an hour a week researching treatments and solutions, with just 21 per cent of us confiding in friends and 25 per cent in our parents. Whether physically, psychologically, socially or financially, it’s clear that acne wreaks damage that goes far beyond a few angry red spots; it’s a literally and figuratively scarring condition.

As such, it’s time that the treatment of acne in every sense bucked up its ideas and entered the modern world. Neutrogena Light Therapy Acne Mask , £59.99, is one such attempt at innovation, designed to bring a dermatologist inspired antibacterial light treatment into your front room, in a daily, ten minute window. The reusable mask slips on via a pair of “sunglasses”, and you bathe your freshly washed skin in psychedelic blue and red lights, all the while looking like the long lost third member of Daft Punk. After ten minutes the lights flick off, and you can then go about your usual skincare business. It certainly beats faffing around with gooey sheet masks and the like, and the science is behind the light show is intriguing. Aiming to target the P.acnes bacteria caused by a buildup of oil underneath the skin, the mask emits light in the red and blue spectrum that kills bacteria below the surface level of the skin, thus helping to reduce breakouts. Each mask allows you 30 daily treatments, after which time your skin should appear clearer. Once your month-long “course” has come to an end, you can keep your mask and purchase a new Activator for £14.99 to bring it back to life.