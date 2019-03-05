5 new products from The Inkey List that your skin (and bank balance) will thank you for

The Inkey List is paving the way when it comes to delivering premium skincare without the price tag. They sell a product every 30 seconds, with their best selling Hyaluronic Acid, (a steal at £4.99) and Retinol (£9.99) having garnered cult followings. With formulas boasting high-performance ingredients and straightforward instructions on their no-fuss packaging, the brand’s ethos is all about keeping costs and confusion levels down for consumers. Which is why when they announced that they were launching five brand new products, we stood up and took notice. From serums formulated for the blemish-prone to a next-generation hydrator that could rival hyaluronic acid in the moisture stakes, here’s what to have on your radar (and add to your shopping carts too). Salicylic Acid Cleanser, £10.99 for 150ml

Created following high demand from consumers, this pore unclogging cleanser acts as a useful first step in the routines of the oily and blemish-prone. Containing salicylic acid, a beta hydroxy acid (BHA) that contains oil-soluble molecules that penetrate deeper than those found in other types of exfoliating acids, a zinc compound to help control excess sebum levels and 0.5 per cent soothing allantoin, it provides both short and long-term benefits. Simply use morning and/or evening, rinse thoroughly with water and follow with your favourite serum. Buy it now . BHA Serum, £9.99 for 30ml

If you’re looking for a leave-on treatment though, this is your guy. Containing two per cent salicylic acid to gently slough off dry skin cells and one per cent zinc salt compound to help a turbulent T-zone get a handle on its sebum production, it’s blackheads’ and congestion’s worst nightmare. Plus, because it contains one per cent hydrating low molecular hyaluronic acid, it won’t feel drying. Designed to be used either in the morning or evening, apply one to two drops after cleansing, always remembering to use a broad spectrum (SPF) during the day as it can make your skin more sensitive to the sun’s rays. Buy it now . Polyglutamic Acid Serum, £12.99 for 30ml

Skin feeling dry? Then this hydration upgrade could be just what you’ve been looking for. With an ability to hold four times more moisture than hyaluronic acid, polyglutamic acid’s large-sized molecules (boy, that was a mouthful) act on the outer layer of the skin, locking in hydration, preventing water loss and keeping skin smooth, soft and supple. It’s also incredibly fast absorbing too. Buy it now . Multi Biotic Moisturiser, £12.99 for 30ml

Think of this as skin food for your skin barrier. It contains a hearty serving of pre, post and probiotics designed to fuel the ‘good’ bacteria that naturally occur on your skin (and add to their numbers too), and maintain a healthy pH balance too. This in turn, increases skin’s defences against environmental aggressors and also strengthens its immune function. It has universal appeal. As well as five per cent Yogutene, a yogurt-derived pH balancing powder designed to stabilise breakout-inducing bacteria, it also contains anti-pigmentation actives and two per cent squalane, to leave skin clearer and more hydrated too. Buy it now . Hepta Peptide Serum, £14.99 for 30ml