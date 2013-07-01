New product launch: Lancme DreamTone

Set to hit our shelves on the 1st of September 2013, Lancôme will be looking to add to their impressive roster of best-selling serums with the arrival of DreamTone - the result of seven years of research into the causes of hyperpigmentation and uneven skin tone. GTG attended the launch to find out what makes this particular dark spot corrector different from the rest...

The research behind the launch was fascinating to say the least, and saw a new approach adopted towards the causes and development of age spots. Discovering that excess melanin production and melanocytes (the cells responsible for its production) in the epidermis aren’t in fact solely responsible, the team, headed by Dr Francoise Bernerd, shifted the focus to the dermis. They found that the activity of the cells within this layer - called fibroblasts - had a more important role to play in the whole process than previously thought.

Furthermore, they identified no less than 64 different skin shades in studies spanning 19 countries and over 100,000 women and so were keen to develop a range that would be able to tackle both the common and skintone-specific problems of pigmentation too.

The result? Three bespoke made-to-measure formulas to target activity in both layers of the skin and a more comprehensive list of causes of pigmentation than before, no matter what your skin colour.

But does this mark a new approach towards the treatment of hyperpigmentation? Only time will tell. Due to the fact that the formulations affect the biological mechanisms of the skin, at least eight weeks of use is recommended in order to start seeing results. We’ll let you know how we get on in a few months’ time, so watch this space…

DreamTone will be available nationwide from the 1st of September 2013, RRP £69.