New Year, new skincare: how to look after winter skin

If the aftermath of the party season has left your skin, well, partied out, then fret not as we’ve had a look for some of the best skincare SOS saviours around to give your complexion just the New Year’s pick-me-up it needs. Whether you’re looking for a serious moisture surge, a touch of illumination, a post-festive facial or a post-party pore-unblocker, one of our tried and tested picks are sure to solve your current skincare crisis. No matter what your 2014 diet or fitness resolution, let these bathroom shelf essentials act as the perfect accompaniment for helping you step into the New Year with skin that glows from the inside out. FOR DRYNESS Elemis Rehydrating Radiance Collection , £30

For skin that’s suffering the effects of the downright ridiculous windy and rainy weather outside, this beautifully floral-scented collection from Elemis provides just the plumping pep-talk that sluggish skin needs. Comprising of full size bottles of the brand’s hydrating Rosepetal Cleanser, invigorating Ginseng Toner and a handy handbag-sized Pro-Radiance Illuminating Flash Balm, the set provides a 44% saving on buying the products individually so it’s not just gentle on our skin, but also on your January bank balance. MORE GLOSS: How to deal with adult acne FOR DULLNESS

As the dermatologist responsible for many an A-lister’s flawless complexion, Dr Lancer’s 3-step programme is built on the ethos that skin will begin to look younger if trained to follow a 28 day cycle. Our particular favourite is the Polish , £60 containing exfoliation beads and fruit enzymes to gently buff away dead skin cells and brown sea algae to stimulate collagen production. One look at clients Scarlett Johansson's, Victoria Beckham’s and Cat Deeley’s camera-ready visages is reason enough for us to pop down to Harrods during our lunch breaks. FOR A FRESH-FACED FACIAL The Éminence Youth Shield Facial at the Chi Yu Wellness Centre, from £85 for 60 minutes