NIOD Survival - light protection that works day and night?

Certain launches are always accompanied by a degree of curiosity in the GTG office and no more so than when a new product from Deciem drops. The brand’s latest addition? NIOD Survival - a range of four protection products created to strengthen skin’s defences against sun, pollution, smog, stress, glycation , tech and free radicals come day or night, light or dark skin tone.

The brand’s first foray into sun care, it’s been devised with protection against not just a host of environmental aggressors, but against the full spectrum of light types too. This ranges from the visible to the invisible whether this be UV, infrared or high energy visible light from sunlight (aka HEV - the blue/violet wavelength band of the visible spectrum) or blue light emitted from digital devices.

This therefore means that the range’s protective potential isn’t just limited to the daylight hours - according to the brand, protection starts at zero or more specifically, Survival 0. The only product in the range that doesn’t provide UV protection, its place sits in your nighttime routine, as an evening solution to the blue light emitted from tech as well as a way to boost night time repair.

What type of sun protection does it offer?

The others in the range are: Survival 10 (PA++), £20, suggested for darker skin tones and when the UV index is under 2, Survival 20 (PA+++), £24, recommended for medium and darker skin tones and when the UV index is under 5 and Survival 30 (PA+++), £25, the most universal. Survival 0 can also be teamed with a separate higher SPF, should you wish to go for a factor greater than 30.

Containing physical rather than chemical filters, the UV protection mechanism is tied up in a refined dispersion of micronized zinc oxide and titanium dioxide in flexible silicones. Zinc oxide in particular was chosen for its ability to not just reflect and refract UV rays, but to also absorb them too. The inclusion of silicones is cited by the brand as key in keeping the formula lightweight and for blocking agent optimisation, while its suspension system (an attribute also used to impressive effect in The Ordinary’s new foundations) , creates a traceless finish to ensure a white or heavy film (that’s come to usually be expected by physical filters) is not left behind. A definite plus when compared to its counterparts.

For sufficient coverage for the entire face, the brand recommends using a full dropper’s worth.

What other key ingredients does it contain?

A more extensive ingredients list can be found below, but one of the most interesting inclusions is the use of fractionated melanin to help protect skin from HEV light. While the presence of UV and infrared is more prominent and their effects much worse, this addition provides an interesting extra facet in the quest to protect skin in all lights. Other notable ingredients include purified deep-sea algae to protect skin against pollution and smog, dimethylmethoxy chromanol for fighting free radicals and a prebiotic complex designed to support the friendly microorganisms on the skin without stimulating the harmful ones.

When does it launch?

Tomorrow (19th July 2017) from niod.com . With summer well and truly here, this is one launch we’re particularly looking forward to.

The ingredients shared between Survival 30, 20, 10 and 0 are:

Purified lutein - an antioxidant chosen for its ability to help counter the adverse effects of blue light

Yeast-derived superoxide dismutase - chosen to help reduce oxidation-related ageing

Dimethylmethoxy chromanol (see above)

Fractionated melanin (see above)

Pycnogenol - an antioxidant derived from maritime pine to tackle photo damage

Tomato carotenoid complex - to reduce redness and target a broad range in the invisible light spectrum

Prebiotic complex of gluco-oligosaccharides and inulin (see above)

Purified deep-sea algae (alteromonas ferment) (see above)

Purified Mediterranean brown algae - to support calcium levels

Purified knotgrass - to fight the visible effects of infrared