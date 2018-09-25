The new No7 Skin Pastes are here to take on dehydration and dullness

What’s a skin paste when it’s at home? I wasn’t sure either, so I took the new No7 Laboratories Skin Pastes , £18 each, home to suss just that very thing out, under the vague impression that they were essentially a thick textured face mask promising to rival “the efficacy of a transformative treatment”. Both work very differently, as I’ll outline below…

The big idea: As the name would indicate, this “paste” is your exfoliating option- it combines AHAs , renowned for their skin surface refining effect, with gentler PHAs that penetrate more slowly than their more aggro AHA counterparts. I say “paste”, because the texture isn’t really pasty as all- it’s a thick orange gel that you smooth on with your hands and leave on for up to 15 minutes to get to work on dullness, clogged pores and flakiness.

I’m always hyper AHA aware having overdone the glycolic acid in the past (think red, raw skin immediately after removal..not the one) and while the tube warns you that this mask could tingle, I barely noticed any sensation beyond a cooling feel. After 15 minutes I smoothed the gel away with the muslin cloth as instructed and my skin immediately felt very soft as well as looking shiny in a healthy rather than greasy way.

Does it work? From a brightening, smoothing perspective, definitely - it achieved its exfoliation aims in a far more gentle manner than other AHA masks I’ve tried, yet still nailed the results aspect, although I didn’t notice any difference as far as blackheads and pores were concerned (a BHA would likely be required to get deep down and dirty there). While the glycolic, lactic and fruit acid based gel is without doubt a very capable home exfoliant, it’s certainly not strong enough to mimic the effect of a professional peel, and that’s probably a good thing (you visit the pros for a reason). As such, the two to three times a week usage suggestion seems appropriate, and it’s easy to fit into an evening shower routine too. In short, you should see results, but ‘resurfacing’ is stretching it.

No7 Laboratories Cica-Rescue Skin Paste