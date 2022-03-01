No7's new resurfacing glycolic acid is the next best thing to a clinic peel

Melanie Macleod10 March 2021
no7-peel

For instantly smoother, youthful-looking skin try No7 Laboratories' new Resurfacing Peel 15% Glycolic Acid, £17

It's not long now until clinics open again (come along, April 12), but while we count down the days until our next professional peel , No7 Laboratories' Resurfacing Peel 15% Glycolic Acid , £17, dropping today, will tide us over. It will normally cost £34 but is launching with an introductory price of £17.

The peel uses 15 per cent glycolic acid to dissolve the bonds holding dead skin cells to the surface of the skin for faces that are baby-smooth and more youthful-looking. In a trial 90 per cent of 77 women who tried the peel said that they'd hold off on booking a clinic peel after using this - quite the recommendation!

If you're not familiar with glycolic acid , it's part of the alpha hydroxy acid (AHA) family, which break down the dead layer of the skin on top, lifting away the top layer along with impurities and pollutants to reveal a luminous glow underneath. AHAs are particularly helpful if you’re trying to create an even skin tone and for refining the skin’s surface to make it more radiant, hence why you find them in peels. The peel's 15 per cent glycolic acid is fairly high if you're new to the ingredient – people normally start with five per cent and build-up so keep this in mind if this is your first foray into glycolic acid. You may experience some tingling which is completely normal.

Glycolic acid is joined by gluconolactone in the ingredients list, a mild polyhydroxy acid (PHA) that helps glycolic by gently exfoliating the skin with bonus antioxidant powers. PHAs penetrate more slowly than AHAs, offering up a gentler exfoliation that’s ideal for those of us with a weaker skin barrier.

MORE GLOSS: The best at-home face peels for clear, glowing skin



What results can we expect from the new No7 peel?

We're eagerly awaiting our sample in the post, but No7 promise brighter, radiant skin, refined pores and an even skin tone with long-standing marks reduced. Begone, acne pigmentation !

How do you use the peel?

As you would with toner in the evening, apply all over your face with a cotton pad (reusable, please!) or with your fingers if you prefer, leave for five minutes and then remove with a damp cloth. No7 recommend using it three evenings a week, but not on consecutive nights, to let your skin adjust. Peels can make your skin more sensitive to sunlight so don't forget to slather on SPF  the morning after.

Buy No7 Laboratories Resurfacing Peel 15% Glycolic Acid, £17 introductory price, usually £34


You may also like

Are foot peels and exfoliating socks the key to baby soft feet?

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

Boots No7 drops a super high-strength retinol and we think it’s a clever product


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

Cos linen shorts, £45

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Wellbeing

A time to be fearless! 7 things I've learned about menopause, by Lisa Snowdon

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Explore More