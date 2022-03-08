No7's new vitamin C collection is an dupe for this high end brand

We can always rely on Boots No7 to deliver high-performing skincare at purse-friendly prices. Last year its first-ever retinol, Advanced Retinol Night Concentrate to great acclaim hitting the sweet spot of retinol tolerance of 0.3%. With this new vitamin C range, No7 Radiance+, the brand is nailing another of the key actives recommended by experts. Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that protects against internal and external stresses, as well as brightening and evening out the skin by inhibiting the overproduction of melanin that leads to dark spots.

The collection of five products includes a serum, toner, moisturiser, exfoliating cleanser and eye masks priced between £7.70 and £15 as a launch offer. The most expensive thing in the range is the Radiance+ 15% Vitamin C Serum , £15 (normally £20) a high-strength formula with vitamin C in the form of ethyl ascorbic acid.

Eagle-eyed skincare lovers will notice the collection is reminiscent of Murad’s Vita-C Complex which launched in spring 2020, priced from £56 to £72.

Murad’s Vita-C collection is full of heavy-hitting ingredients with highly stable vitamin C (it can go off very easily turning it from a protective antioxidant to a damaging prooxidant if not formulated properly or exposed to light). It's Glycolic Brightening Serum , £72 and Vita-C Dark Circle Corrector , £56, earn their hefty price tag thanks to a combination of gold-stabilised pure l-ascorbic acid, tetrahexyldecyl ascorbate (THD), a highly bioavailable and absorbable vitamin C derivative plus a dose of body's master antioxidant glutathione , which works in synergy with vitamin C to recycle it, giving it extra life in your skin.

No7's lower price points bring with them less sophisticated formulae but the opportunity to buy into one of the key ingredients that experts recommend for brightening at a lower price point. Word of caution, Vitamin C is (in most formulations) an acid, so if you are using other acids, say in your toner, your skin may become sensitized.