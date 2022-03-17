Not Fair: The best skin finishes for darker skintones

If like me the thought of getting your legs out after having them hidden away for what seems like an eternity is nothing short of petrifying, then look no further than these glow-getting, complexion-lifting summer skin finishes for darker skin tones.
Whether it’s a subtle sheen you’re after or a glisten that even a Cullen would envy (apologies for the Twilight reference, I’m unashamedly Team Edward) these five skin perfectors are my favourites for getting limbs preened, polished and prepped for the smallest of summer shorts…
NUXE Huile Prodigieuse OR
£25, www.marksandspencer.com
This nourishing multi-purpose oil can be used on face, body and hair and provides a sophisticated shimmer to sun-kissed skin. I particularly like applying it to highlight the collarbone and décolleté.
£20.50, www.maccosmetics.co.uk
To help even out skin tone, try this silky textured foundation from MAC to provide natural looking coverage for both face and body. It boasts an impressive shade range too.
MORE GLOSS: The Glossy team test the best body scrubs
NARS Body Glow
£44, www.narscosmetics.co.uk
The rich chocolate shimmer in this deliciously scented skin oil adds an extra boost at night-time to leave it looking hydrated, smooth and super-healthy.
St Tropez Skin Illuminator in Rose
£12.26, www.st-tropez.com
For something a little different, apply this flattering rosy hue to shins and arms for an instant luminous lift with a twist.
Thalgo Polynesia Sacred Oil
£26, www.thalgo.co.uk
Enhance your summer glow with this lightweight, luxuriously iridescent dry oil. Tropically scented, you’ll feel like you’re 1,000 miles away, whether you’re in Barbados or Balham come this summer.
Beauty note: These products do not contain a sunscreen, so be sure to use an SPF too.