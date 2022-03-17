Not Fair: The best skin finishes for darker skintones

If like me the thought of getting your legs out after having them hidden away for what seems like an eternity is nothing short of petrifying, then look no further than these glow-getting, complexion-lifting summer skin finishes for darker skin tones.

Whether it’s a subtle sheen you’re after or a glisten that even a Cullen would envy (apologies for the Twilight reference, I’m unashamedly Team Edward) these five skin perfectors are my favourites for getting limbs preened, polished and prepped for the smallest of summer shorts…

NUXE Huile Prodigieuse OR

£25, www.marksandspencer.com

This nourishing multi-purpose oil can be used on face, body and hair and provides a sophisticated shimmer to sun-kissed skin. I particularly like applying it to highlight the collarbone and décolleté.