Not Fair: The best skin finishes for darker skintones

Ayesha Muttucumaru 13 May 2013
get-the-gloss-not-fair-leg-finishes-1
Catwalking.com

Give darker skin a gorgeous summer glow with Ayesha Muttucumaru's pick of the best skin finishes

If like me the thought of getting your legs out after having them hidden away for what seems like an eternity is nothing short of petrifying, then look no further than these glow-getting, complexion-lifting summer skin finishes for darker skin tones.

Whether it’s a subtle sheen you’re after or a glisten that even a Cullen would envy (apologies for the Twilight reference, I’m unashamedly Team Edward) these five skin perfectors are my favourites for getting limbs preened, polished and prepped for the smallest of summer shorts…

NUXE Huile Prodigieuse OR

£25, www.marksandspencer.com

This nourishing multi-purpose oil can be used on face, body and hair and provides a sophisticated shimmer to sun-kissed skin. I particularly like applying it to highlight the collarbone and décolleté.

MAC Face and Body Foundation

£20.50, www.maccosmetics.co.uk

To help even out skin tone, try this silky textured foundation from MAC to provide natural looking coverage for both face and body. It boasts an impressive shade range too.

MORE GLOSS: The Glossy team test the best body scrubs

NARS Body Glow

£44, www.narscosmetics.co.uk

The rich chocolate shimmer in this deliciously scented skin oil adds an extra boost at night-time to leave it looking hydrated, smooth and super-healthy.

St Tropez Skin Illuminator in Rose

£12.26, www.st-tropez.com

For something a little different, apply this flattering rosy hue to shins and arms for an instant luminous lift with a twist.

Thalgo Polynesia Sacred Oil

£26, www.thalgo.co.uk

Enhance your summer glow with this lightweight, luxuriously iridescent dry oil. Tropically scented, you’ll feel like you’re 1,000 miles away, whether you’re in Barbados or Balham come this summer.

Beauty note: These products do not contain a sunscreen, so be sure to use an SPF too.


You may also like

What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?

Retinol & retinoids decoded: the skin experts' guide

Trypophobia: Does looking at small holes make you feel queasy?

Are you overtraining?


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

Cos linen shorts, £45

River Island midi dress, £39

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Beauty

Hailey Bieber's skincare brand - Rhode - has launched!

Explore More