Olay announces the biggest upgrade in its history with revamped Regenerist line

We love a good reboot here at GTG, whether it’s in the form of Estée Lauder’s Advanced Night Repair v2.0, or the equally eye-widening Dark Knight and Man of Steel series. This time though, it’s the turn of Olay and their acclaimed anti-ageing Regenerist line thanks to the brand’s biggest upgrade in its history.

Last year, you may remember that we wrote about the wonders of matrixyl as the proven wrinkle-buster that’ll turn back the clock without breaking the bank. One of our top product picks was the Olay Regenerist Daily 3 Point Treatment Cream, and thanks to the continued inclusion of this potent ingredient in the new range’s amino-peptide complex (Pal-KTTKS) and new Skin Energising Technology, we can carry on giving our anti-ageing regimes both an economic and even more effective boost in the right direction.

So what exactly is Skin Energising Technology? At last night’s launch, Professor of Molecular Dermatology Mark Birch-Machin and Olay Principal Scientist Dr Frauke Neuser broke down the science for us. We’ve all suffered from tired skin, but the new technology addresses epidermal fatigue at a cellular level or more specifically within their mitochondria i.e. the ‘batteries’ of our skin cells.

Based on the brand’s Cellular Biogenetics research, in a nutshell the new formula aims to re-energise our cells, increase collagen production by re-awakening their responsiveness to the anti-ageing ingredients found in our favourite creams and help diminish the appearance of wrinkles, sagginess and fine lines. Plus, it hopes to combat what the brand calls, “skin energy drainers,” e.g. stress, diet, alcohol, UV radiation, smoke and pollution.

Interestingly, what the identification of these drainers shows is that the new products aren’t necessarily age-specific. As Professor Birch-Machin and Dr Neuser explained, someone in their 20s can be affected by lowering skin energy too and therefore may possess skin that behaves more like that of an older person.

Furthermore, Olay have also announced the launch of a new Olay Regenerist Luminous range to explore the relationship between skin energy and skin tone - including a Skin Tone Perfecting Cream and a Dark Circle Correcting Eye Swirl. According to Dr Neuser, “Low energy disrupts the natural process of melanin breakdown and elimination, which in turn impacts skin (hyper)pigmentation. Skin may look uneven, dull, less bright and luminous, and show dark spots.”

MORE GLOSS: Sarah Vine gets her brown spots zapped away

With new technology that opens up the range to a younger audience and combats a wider range of ageing concerns, mark the 1st of April in your diaries, because it seems that this reformulated range could be just the energy boost our skincare routines may need to keep, maintain and achieve a youthful-looking complexion.

The new Olay Regenerist and Luminous ranges will be exclusive to Boots stores and boots.com from 1 April 2014. Recommended retail prices from £29.99.