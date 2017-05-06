Glossy Posse Picks: Products to solve our skin issues

4 / 7

Copper Peel 16 Tubes £90 (up to 24 applications)

Why we love it: “A gentle but powerful lactic acid peel”

Review: “It’s not hard to see why this two-phase peel has won awards for its exfoliating powers and is one of the brand co-founder Margaret De Heinrich de Omorovicza’s favourite products in the range- it’s a scrub and chemical peel combined. “It takes two minutes to work yet you look like you’ve had a 90-minute facial,” she says.”

“Often granular scrubs can seem to leave a veil of sand on your face, but the copper peel paste, in the blue tube, is a pleasure to massage in, with fine grains suspended in a beeswax-based paste, which my dry skin loved (it claims it’s also suitable for blemish-prone and oily skin). After massaging in the paste, I added the activator gel on top, which contains lactic acid from a vegetable rather than animal source and sloughs off dead skin cells. It didn’t sting as I expected, and I half wondered whether it had worked, but the result, when I washed the whole lot off after the requisite two minutes was a clear and hydrated complexion (no sandy residue). While the price may be a bit steep, I got three uses out of each pair of tubes (doing my décolletage as well) making it work out at £3.75 per go. It’s gentle enough to use regularly; I felt like my skin barrier was intact, but the crud had come off allowing whatever serums I put on afterwards to do their job (and pay their way) more effectively.”

Reviewer: Victoria Woodhall, Editor