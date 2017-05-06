Glossy Posse Picks: Products to solve our skin issues
Whether it’s flaky shins, spots, dullness or constantly chapped hands, most of us have a stubborn skin dilemma that’s tricky to target. In a quest to address our unique skin concerns, this week’s picks take in our individual niggles, and the hero Omorovicza products that have helped to address them. Turns out that those healing Hungarian thermal spa waters live up to the legend…
Moor Cream Cleanser, £49
Why we love it: “A creamy, luxurious cleanser with the detoxifying perks of moor mud”
Review: “I’ve tried oily ones, gel ones, hot cloth ones and foamy ones. The struggle is real to find a good cleanser that doesn’t sting my eyes, leave behind an oil slick or strip my skin of all moisture (you know who you are, cleansers!). So, for my skin type (normal), this cleanser has been welcomed into my bathroom with open arms. It leaves the skin feeling fresh, possibly care of the peppermint and eucalyptus essential oils in particular, but not dry. Not only that, but the moor mud works ever so gently to exfoliate the skin whilst removing the dirt and pollution from the day.”
Reviewer: Alecka Micklewright, Commercial Director
Miracle Facial Oil, £75
Why we love it: “A multi-faceted hydration booster that leaves skin noticeably softer, more supple and smooth”
Review: “In terms of texture, hydration and pure luxe-factor, applying this oil has fast-become one of my favourite parts of my skincare routine. Silky and deliciously moisturising, it straddles the line between rich cream and serum very well indeed, finding an especially valuable place in my night time regimen when my skin feels uncomfortably parched. Containing a combination of anti-ageing goodies, antioxidants and oils (such as rosehip, sweet almond and sea buckthorn berry), my complexion looks and feels smoother and well, springier after applying it. Plus, you can either wear it alone or mixed in with your other products for an extra versatility.”
Reviewer: Ayesha Muttucumaru, Senior Features Writer
Copper Peel 16 Tubes £90 (up to 24 applications)
Why we love it: “A gentle but powerful lactic acid peel”
Review: “It’s not hard to see why this two-phase peel has won awards for its exfoliating powers and is one of the brand co-founder Margaret De Heinrich de Omorovicza’s favourite products in the range- it’s a scrub and chemical peel combined. “It takes two minutes to work yet you look like you’ve had a 90-minute facial,” she says.”
“Often granular scrubs can seem to leave a veil of sand on your face, but the copper peel paste, in the blue tube, is a pleasure to massage in, with fine grains suspended in a beeswax-based paste, which my dry skin loved (it claims it’s also suitable for blemish-prone and oily skin). After massaging in the paste, I added the activator gel on top, which contains lactic acid from a vegetable rather than animal source and sloughs off dead skin cells. It didn’t sting as I expected, and I half wondered whether it had worked, but the result, when I washed the whole lot off after the requisite two minutes was a clear and hydrated complexion (no sandy residue). While the price may be a bit steep, I got three uses out of each pair of tubes (doing my décolletage as well) making it work out at £3.75 per go. It’s gentle enough to use regularly; I felt like my skin barrier was intact, but the crud had come off allowing whatever serums I put on afterwards to do their job (and pay their way) more effectively.”
Reviewer: Victoria Woodhall, Editor
Firming Body Oil, £46
Why we love it: “Lemony and luscious, it lifts your mood and makes legs feel lighter.”
Review: “You know that heavy legged feeling at the end of the day? Whether I’ve endured a gruelling workout or just, you know, sat on my bum at my desk, I reach close of play feeling sloth-like and lethargic of limb. A long bath or zippy shower normally sorts me out, but a little something afterwards as an alternative to a heavy or sticky cream is just what the doctor ordered for ultimate invigoration and skin that feels silky and less like a sack of potatoes.”
“Firming Body Oil has been a favourite for a good few years now thanks to its almost instantaneous absorption (no twiddling your thumbs in the nuddy waiting for it to dry), light yet moisturising formula and immediate skin enhancing effect- if you prefer a bit of a sheen and glow rather than a full-on fake tan, this oil is the one. Whether I’m going out in the evening or not, the aromatic blend is a quick mood-booster, and has the additional benefit of plentiful plant-based antioxidants to speed up collagen synthesis and help to protect skin from environmental aggressors. The trademarked hydro-mineral transference system™ also ensures that the oil’s thermal mineral content can be properly absorbed by the epidermis rather than sitting on top of it. Add in a whack of vitamins and finely blended ( but not overpowering) essential oils, and you’ve got a treaty, not greasy, concoction.”
Reviewer: Anna Hunter, Senior Features Writer
Gentle Buffing Cleanser, £49
Why we love it: “A soothing but effective cleanser that removes impurities while also nourishing dry skin.”
Review: “I'm a huge fan of Omorovicza skincare. Partly because what I’ve tried so far works incredibly well for my skin and partly because each product is so exquisite, it’s a lot like bringing the spa to your bathroom. Containing a blend of antioxidants and anti-inflammatories from the mineral-rich waters of Hungary, it is both anti-ageing and deeply nourishing for my dry skin. It’s just always been a good fit for me, so knowing it works justifies the expense for certain products.”
“There are a lot of harsh scrubs on the market, and I really want a product that is going to decongest my skin without stripping it. This gentle buffer is rich in minerals and natural fruit and herb extracts, but its rich ingredients belie its light feel and deep cleansing prowess. After a long day in the city, it's a go to for de-clogging pores and smoothing out my dry skin, softening and brightening it even when my skin should be fatigued and ropy. The combination of pineapple and rosemary extracts helps to shift dead skin cells and both detoxify and nourish the skin, leaving it feeling a lot more radiant and clear come morning.”
Reviewer: Sarah McGinnis, Art Editor
Nourishing Hand Treatment, 100ml, £45
Why we love it: “Finally a non-greasy hand cream with a subtle fragrance”
Review: “Am I the only one that has dry hands in May? Just as I thought I was out of chapped hands territory, I feel like I’ve been plunged right back into it again. Not one to be beaten by this sort of setback, I picked up this hand treatment for an instant bout of re-hydration. I should emphasize that I am VERY picky about hand creams – too much fragrance is a turnoff, slow absorption or greasiness is also an absolute no-no. So this little handbag helper is a bit of a dream. Not only is it absorbed in an instant, but the fragrance is subtle and reminds me of being in a spa, but a really good one. For those concerned about age spots (I’m approaching my mid-thirties and this has recently become an issue), the cream contains vitamin C to fade any dark marks over time”
Reviewer: Alecka Micklewright, Commercial Director
