Sign up for our Organic Pharmacy lymphatic drainage facial-a-long and get a £90 goodie bag

5 April 2022
If tension and puffiness are showing on your face, join founder and homeopath Margo Marrone to learn this glow-giving, massage technique using Kylie Minogue's favourite cleanser

If you hold want to lift your skin by using certain pressure points and experience the glow-giving effects of a lymphatic drainage facial massage, our latest masterclass (watch live or on catch-up) is for you.

Join renowned homeopath and The Organic Pharmacy  founder Margo Marrone for a live lymphatic drainage facial massage tutorial, where you'll learn tension release facial massage techniques using the brand's award-winning Carrot Butter Cleanser , £43 and other luxury products from the brand included in your goodie bag*.

Take your rose quartz massage crystals and be guided through a sequence of lymphatic drainage points on the face and neck, activated with gentle pressure using these beautiful healing stones.

You'll learn how to sweep away excess fluids and toxins that cause puffiness, to bring back a youthful radiance to your skin.

Afterwards, there'll be time to put your questions to Margo, an expert in homeopathy and organic skincare. She'll also be telling us the best foods to eat to keep the glow - as well as which ones to avoid.

What's included in your ticket

Ahead of the masterclass, you will receive a goodie bag* worth £90 containing everything you need for the Rose Crystal Facial, including a full-size The Organic Pharmacy Carrot Butter Cleanser (Kylie Minogue says "it makes my skin feel healthy and any dry areas immediately vanish"), two muslin cloths, and Antioxidant Duo Mini Set containing face gel and serum, plus two smooth rose quartz facial crystals.

After the event, we'll also be sharing an exclusive The Organic Pharmacy discount with you.

What are you waiting for? Spaces are limited so click here to sign up.

Event details

Date: Tuesday 10th May 7-7.45 pm GMT
Ticket price: £30
Where: Join via video link
 Sign up via this link

*Please note that goodie bags can only be shipped to UK addresses. Goodie bags are shipped by The Organic Pharmacy, which makes every effort to ensure your products arrive ahead of the event.

