Orogold: the luxury brand bringing the benefits of gold to your skincare routine

There are certain beauty finds that, figuratively speaking, can be described as being ‘worth their weight in gold.’ However, the idiom is about to take on a much more literal meaning thanks to luxury skincare brand Orogold and its skin care products that feature 24K gold as their core ingredient.
It may seem somewhat decadent, but the beauty benefits of the precious metal have been harnessed for centuries and can be traced all the way back to the Ancient Egyptians, where historians have long maintained that Cleopatra used to use a gold mask at night to brighten her complexion. The Ancient Romans have also been reported to be fans too, with gold salves treasured for their ability to help with a range of different skin problems. And, in China, the queen of the Ch’ing dynasty reportedly used a gold massage roller on her face on a daily basis.
Despite its ancient roots though, the ingredient still has a place today - and isn’t just confined to the dressing tables of royalty either (although you may need a similarly regal budget to afford it). As pharmacist and cosmetologist Pedro Catala tells us, it can help boost skin radiance, an objective that be found near the top of many a city-dweller’s skincare wish-list: “Gold, when in contact with the skin, absorbs energy and improves its microcirculation by increasing its internal temperature. This helps the regenerative processes of skin tissues.” Increased moisture retention and smoother skin texture are two of the benefits that can follow.
Furthermore, gold can also help improve skin’s resilience against the daily onslaught of modern environmental aggressors: “Some recent studies have shown that gold stimulates the natural defences of the skin against photo-ageing and pollutants and, it has soothing and antibacterial properties,” says Pedro. It is these anti-inflammatory benefits that give the ingredient particularly wide-ranging appeal concern-wise, with those with dull or mature skin types likely to benefit most from incorporating it into their routines.
This is where Orogold’s portfolio of high performance and high end products comes in. Founded in 2008, its lineup has been designed with quality formulas and versatility in mind to bring the benefits of this precious metal to a whole new audience.
Ranging from rich moisturisers to glow-boosting serums, the brand aims to provide something for a range of different age groups with its products. A point illustrated by the brand’s collaboration with influencers and Nat & Liv designers, Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson, who count Orogold’s 24K Cryogenic MagnoLift Mask as a family favourite:
“You put the mask on your face and it actually has a magnet that you hover over your skin - it's like a vacuum and it pulls out all the impurities and stimulates blood flow. Your skin is so glowy after, it's to die for,” said Natalie. “Yeah, I am obsessed with this mask. Our mom’s actually tried it too and is in love. So, it's really cool to know that it's good for mature skin and younger skin," Olivia added.
Gold might be at the core of the brand’s formulas, but they are also brimming with other hardworking actives and ingredients to maximise results. These include the use of botanical extracts to help fight inflammation and free radicals, such as aloe (aloe barbadensis leaf extract), green tea extracts (camellia sinensis leaf extract), bearberry extracts (arctostaphylos uva ursi leaf extract), olive extracts (olea europaea leaf extract), carrageenan and marigold extract (calendula officinalis flower extract). Other goodies include barrier-boosting ceramides to increase skin’s ability to hold onto moisture, exfoliating hydroxy acids, peptides to reduce fine lines, a bevy of vitamins and natural and synthetic humectants to hydrate and give skin a suppler, softer appearance.
What’s more, gold isn’t the only high value ingredient you’ll find in them. Expect to also see others such as luminosity promoting pearl and diamond dust, whose roots go back to nearly as far as gold’s, in addition to caviar. Chosen for its ability to reduce inflammation, improve elasticity and protect skin from the damage caused by free radicals, it’s no wonder that it’s made the leap from food to skin food.
Paraben-free and cruelty-free, they aim to add a touch of luxury to the ordinary day. If you feel that your skincare routine could benefit from a dusting of luxe, here’s what you need to know about some of the brand’s hero products.
For a kickstart to your day, this gentle foaming face wash acts as a wake-up call thanks to its range of energy-boosting ingredients. In addition to gold, it also contains potent antioxidant, vitamin C; reparative, regenerating and strengthening chamomile flower extract and brightening licorice root extract, chosen for its ability to help even out skin tone.
Formulated to leave skin refreshed and squeaky clean, simply lather between hands, massage gently into skin and rinse off.
If you’re looking for a more intensive treatment, then this silky serum could be your ideal match. Designed to help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles courtesy of ingredients such as retinyl palmitate, protective vitamin E and collagen-boosting ascorbyl palmitate (and of course, gold), it aims to leave skin smooth and glowing. After cleansing, apply a small amount over the face and massage in.
As well as gold and organic chamomile extract, this non-greasy moisturiser also harnesses the properties of brightening vitamin C and antioxidant, white tea leaf extract, to leave skin soft. Only a small amount is needed to cover face and neck and it’s designed to be used daily to add an extra layer of hydration to your serum.
Formulated for mature skin types, this night time treatment contains a botanical-rich multivitamin formula to help address a variety of concerns ranging from dryness to fatigue and fine lines. Key ingredients include, vitamin E, soothing organic aloe leaf juice and hydrating organic green tea leaf extract, to boost suppleness, luminosity and beauty sleep too.
