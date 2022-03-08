Orogold: the luxury brand bringing the benefits of gold to your skincare routine

There are certain beauty finds that, figuratively speaking, can be described as being ‘worth their weight in gold.’ However, the idiom is about to take on a much more literal meaning thanks to luxury skincare brand Orogold and its skin care products that feature 24K gold as their core ingredient.

It may seem somewhat decadent, but the beauty benefits of the precious metal have been harnessed for centuries and can be traced all the way back to the Ancient Egyptians, where historians have long maintained that Cleopatra used to use a gold mask at night to brighten her complexion. The Ancient Romans have also been reported to be fans too, with gold salves treasured for their ability to help with a range of different skin problems. And, in China, the queen of the Ch’ing dynasty reportedly used a gold massage roller on her face on a daily basis.

Despite its ancient roots though, the ingredient still has a place today - and isn’t just confined to the dressing tables of royalty either (although you may need a similarly regal budget to afford it). As pharmacist and cosmetologist Pedro Catala tells us, it can help boost skin radiance, an objective that be found near the top of many a city-dweller’s skincare wish-list: “Gold, when in contact with the skin, absorbs energy and improves its microcirculation by increasing its internal temperature. This helps the regenerative processes of skin tissues.” Increased moisture retention and smoother skin texture are two of the benefits that can follow.

Furthermore, gold can also help improve skin’s resilience against the daily onslaught of modern environmental aggressors: “Some recent studies have shown that gold stimulates the natural defences of the skin against photo-ageing and pollutants and, it has soothing and antibacterial properties,” says Pedro. It is these anti-inflammatory benefits that give the ingredient particularly wide-ranging appeal concern-wise, with those with dull or mature skin types likely to benefit most from incorporating it into their routines.

This is where Orogold’s portfolio of high performance and high end products comes in. Founded in 2008, its lineup has been designed with quality formulas and versatility in mind to bring the benefits of this precious metal to a whole new audience.