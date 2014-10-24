Pay a visit to the world’s first “great skin lab”

Ever wanted to get to the bottom of what’s really going on with your skin? WHERE did that blackhead come from? How will you age? Is stress affecting your skin? Unless you’re a skin whisperer or have an on-call dermatologist, answers may evade you; until now. Clinique and their team of expert scientists and skincare consultants have applied the same ingenuity and and ahead-of-the-game know-how that informs the brand’s product range to their first immersive skincare destination, and having been down to check it our for ourselves, we assure you it’s about as far from the musty chemistry lab of schooldays past as you could get. You’ll want to tinker in the “great skin lab” all day long.

Essentially Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory for skincare, entering the 700 square foot “lab” will bring you into a whole new world of skincare. Take an interactive journey through your skin’s lifespan in a state of the art digital experience pod, benefit from bespoke advice and invaluable insight into how your skin behaves from a master skincare consultant and receive a complimentary custom-fit moisturiser to suit your skin’s needs. Aiming to help you to see your skin in a whole new light, Clinique’s #StartBetter campaign isn’t simply focused on what you put on your skin, as interactive ipads around the space showcase #StartBetter videos and tips from nutrition expert Madeleine Shaw, fitness fanatic Calgary Avansino and life coach Jacqueline Hurst , not to mention Clinique’s founding dermatologist Dr Orentreich.

While you’re learning about exciting new ways to shake up your routine, you’ll also be able to road test Clinique’s breakthrough skincare gadget; the Sonic Purifying Cleansing Brush . It’s a Swiss engineered cleansing whizz that will solve many a dermatological dilemma, from dullness to enlarged pores to dryness. It’s possibly best described as radiance at a touch of a button and it’s suitable for even the most sensitive of skins, as our team can testify.

In celebration of the launch of the ‘great skin lab’, Clinique have also pioneered a unique social media activated art installation, The Orb. Located in Covent Garden, the eight metre tall Orb glows brighter with every social media mention of #CliniqueGlow. There’s never been a better time to Let It Glow, as the clocks go back and skincare technology leaps forward. We’ll see you there Glossies.

Clinique #GreatSkinLab launches on 24th October 2014 for a limited time only. Opening hours Monday-Saturday 10am-8pm, Sunday 11am-5pm

Address: 4 East Piazza, Covent Garden, London WC2E 8HD

The Orb installation opensFriday 31st October-Saturday 1st November 2014. Active hours Froday 10am-9pm, Saturday 8am-8pm

#GreatSkinLab

Tell us how you plan to #StartBetter by tweeting @Clinique_UK and @GetTheGloss