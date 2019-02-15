Pixi Glow Tonic is now a cleanser, sheet mask and serum too

You know that a beauty product has attained cult status when been it’s duped by a low cost high street retailer (*waves at Aldi), and Pixi Glow Tonic is one such example. The 5% glycolic acid and aloe vera based exfoliating toner has been a consistent bestseller for years and is now expanding with the addition of a skin refining serum, sheet mask, cleansing gel and nifty moisturising stick. That’s not all either - along with the Glow Tonic newbies there’s a veritable bathroom shelf of hot out of the lab skincare, including a vitamin C range, a ‘milky’ hydration line and a pH balanced moisturiser, among other ‘skintreats’. Here’s your Pixi prescription… For ‘Glow’ Glow Tonic Cleansing Gel, £18 for 135ml

This transforms the fundamental Glow Tonic ingredients (glycolic acid, aloe vera , horse chestnut extract and ginseng) into a lightly exfoliating gel textured cleanser. It’s actually pretty mild formulation wise - there’s no tingly acid feels, just a nice, fresh clean, although I did find I needed to go in twice to get all of my longwear makeup off. Buy it now Glow Tonic Serum, £26 for 30ml

Expect the same ingredient profile as the original tonic with a hit of hydration thanks to the addition of glycerin plus a slow release form of retinol to gently boost skin cell turnover while supporting the action of the glycolic acid. Buy it now Glow Glycolic Boost sheet masks, £10 for three

You’ve guessed it by now - these sheet masks are saturated in the same formula as the exfoliating toner, with a serum complex for extra moisture. It only takes max fifteen minutes to work but leave it on for ten minutes if you’re a Glow Tonic first timer. Buy it now On-The-Glow Stick, £18

A glow stick in the non-rave sense, this solid moisturiser is nifty - you’ve got good old glycolic acid to refine skin texture, antioxidant vitamin D to help protect skin from free-radical damage and caffeine to stimulate circulation. Buy it now For a big vit hit Vitamin C Tonic, £18 for 150ml

A splash of OJ for your face, this cleansing water is a good first step in a double cleansing routine and is enriched with hydrating plant extracts, probiotics, lactic acid and orange flower water to wipe away grime from the skin’s surface, although it's unlikely to be efficient enough by itself for an end of day cleanse. Buy it now Vitamin C Serum, £26 for 30ml

With antioxidant ferulic acid to boost the efficacy of the vitamin C rich formula, this serum helps to defend skin from environmental damage and even skin tone over time. Buy it now Vitamin C Lotion, £24 for 50ml

This balm is actually technically a leave-on mask - encapsulated vitamin C ‘bursts’ on contact with skin when its applied. Massage it on after cleansing and leave it overnight for maximum moisturising and antioxidant benefit. Buy it now For dry and sensitive skin pHenomenal Gel, £24 for 50ml