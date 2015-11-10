Planning your Christmas shopping already? Turn it into a party at our exclusive ELEMIS event…

Dashing round the shops in the run up to Christmas along with the rest of the world is overrated, as is desperately chasing online orders at the postal depot. If you’ve got shopping to do, we say turn it into a party, and hit two birds with one stone by getting a bit of festive grooming done too. Our feelings about Christmas shopping (that it should be seriously time and ‘fun’ efficient) have impelled us to organise an evening of comfort and joy just for Get The Gloss readers with one of our all time favourite beauty brands, ELEMIS .

Join us between 6pm-8pm at The House of ELEMIS near Bond Street in London on Tuesday 15th December to mingle over canapés and bubbly and meet a host of ELEMIS beauty experts. Chat about the latest trends in beauty and skincare, receive bespoke advice and make the most of an exclusive 20% discount on all ELEMIS products on the night. Book in for a complimentary 15 minute treatment as you browse, choosing from a Nails Inc File and Polish, Glow Business Facial or HD Brows Express groom, and for anything you do buy, you’ll receive a gift in addition to discount. That’s not counting a goody bag to the value of £50 when you head off from the party, and the fact that the price of your ticket (£15) is fully redeemable against purchases on the night. If yourself or a loved one adores beauty, this is truly a win-win.

This event is now SOLD OUT! Come back soon for more events, giveaways and offers or sign up to our newsletter to be the first in the know

Terms and conditions: One goody bag per reader attending. Goody bag content cannot be refunded, exchanged or redeemed. One complimentary treatment per person, must be taken on the night and cannot be exchanged or redeemed.Interested in exclusive reader events? Sign up to our newsletter and you’ll never miss out on a party