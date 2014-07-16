Preen and protect with Vichy BB

16 July 2014
gtg-vichy-bb-main

Vichy’s Capital Soleil BB Cream provides even coverage and unbeatable protection all in one beach-friendly bottle

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

Here at Get The Gloss, there’s nothing we love more than a bit of sun (apart from lipstick, a pop of blusher and a great waterproof mascara that is), and we’re the first to hit the sands when it finally starts to shine.  However, we’re not such great fans of what it does to our faces. With shiny foreheads and gloopy foundation, it seems sunscreen and makeup really don’t mix well. Luckily for us, the brainboxes over at Vichy have come up with the perfect solution in the form of their Capital Soleil BB Velvety Touch for Face SPF 50+, great for sun protection and a flawless face all in one handy tube.

In a gorgeous shade of natural tan, the velvety formula enhances and illuminates the face, providing perfect coverage and a subtle glow that’s so light it suits summer down to the ground. It also contains hyaluronic acid which melts into your skin and leaves it feeling smooth, supple and super soft. It’s water resistant and hypoallergenic, and is even enriched with Vichy Thermal Spa Water to give your skin an added boost.

Made with Mexoryl XL, this all-in-one formula offers very high protection against sun damage, brown spots and premature ageing, leaving you free to hit the waves without worrying about your face. It comes in a handy sized bottle perfect for popping into your beach bag and has a light, summer-friendly fragrance that’ll have you planning your next holiday in no time the second you catch a whiff. If you’re struggling to find a balance between looking preened and staying protected this summer, Vichy BB has it all.

Vichy Capital Soleil BB Velvety Touch for Face SPF 50+, £15.50, available to  buy online


You may also like

The video that will shock you into wearing SPF every day
10 inspirational quotes from top wellness experts
How to beat the post-summer blues
How to overcome low self-esteem


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush in Strawberry Drip, £21
Dior Capture totals Super Potent Face Serum, £64
Dr.PAWPAW YOUR gorgeous SKIN Hydrating Day Cream, £18
Boots The Icons Fragrance Beauty Box, £30
M&S water resistant padded tote shopper, £25
New Look zebra print midi dress, £29.99

More Gloss

Beauty
Glossy Picks 2023 reader’s edit: 27 beauty and wellness buys you loved this year
Beauty
9 makeup buys that will genuinely take you from day to night
Beauty
21 best Christmas beauty gift sets - whoever you're buying for
Beauty
Glossy Picks picks of the year – what we loved most in 2023
Makeup
33 best lipsticks of all time, according to makeup artists and beauty editors
Beauty
We were first to try the Kate Moss Cosmoss Ritual treatment - here's our verdict
Beauty
The secret beauty hub with all the best brands you need to know about
Skin
Why Ayurvedic skincare will change how you think about your skin type
Explore More