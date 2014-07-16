Preen and protect with Vichy BB

Here at Get The Gloss, there’s nothing we love more than a bit of sun (apart from lipstick, a pop of blusher and a great waterproof mascara that is), and we’re the first to hit the sands when it finally starts to shine. However, we’re not such great fans of what it does to our faces. With shiny foreheads and gloopy foundation, it seems sunscreen and makeup really don’t mix well. Luckily for us, the brainboxes over at Vichy have come up with the perfect solution in the form of their Capital Soleil BB Velvety Touch for Face SPF 50+, great for sun protection and a flawless face all in one handy tube.

In a gorgeous shade of natural tan, the velvety formula enhances and illuminates the face, providing perfect coverage and a subtle glow that’s so light it suits summer down to the ground. It also contains hyaluronic acid which melts into your skin and leaves it feeling smooth, supple and super soft. It’s water resistant and hypoallergenic, and is even enriched with Vichy Thermal Spa Water to give your skin an added boost.

Made with Mexoryl XL, this all-in-one formula offers very high protection against sun damage, brown spots and premature ageing, leaving you free to hit the waves without worrying about your face. It comes in a handy sized bottle perfect for popping into your beach bag and has a light, summer-friendly fragrance that’ll have you planning your next holiday in no time the second you catch a whiff. If you’re struggling to find a balance between looking preened and staying protected this summer, Vichy BB has it all.

Vichy Capital Soleil BB Velvety Touch for Face SPF 50+, £15.50, available to buy online