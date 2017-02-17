Pregnancy Pampering: The top 10 beauty buys for mums to be

1 / 11

Pregnancy Products: The top 10 beauty buys for mums to be

With a whole host of pregnancies being announced in celeb-land this month we couldn't help but turn our thoughts to pre-baby beauty. And, while we're in agreement that it’s undoubtedly an eternally precious time of growth, change and excitement, the journey itself (a not so speedy nine months) is often known to leave you feeling less than peachy perfect.

After sickness, stretch marks and sallow skin start to creep in, that little bundle of joy suddenly doesn’t seem so sweet. However, we’re here to help and have been raiding our beauty sources to see what products might make the transition a little smoother and allow you to feel a little brighter as you await your new arrival.

Here’s our edit of the top ten health and beauty products that will help nurture both you and your bump from the inside and out.

