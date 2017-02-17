Pregnancy Pampering: The top 10 beauty buys for mums to be
With a whole host of pregnancies being announced in celeb-land this month we couldn't help but turn our thoughts to pre-baby beauty. And, while we're in agreement that it’s undoubtedly an eternally precious time of growth, change and excitement, the journey itself (a not so speedy nine months) is often known to leave you feeling less than peachy perfect.
After sickness, stretch marks and sallow skin start to creep in, that little bundle of joy suddenly doesn’t seem so sweet. However, we’re here to help and have been raiding our beauty sources to see what products might make the transition a little smoother and allow you to feel a little brighter as you await your new arrival.
Here’s our edit of the top ten health and beauty products that will help nurture both you and your bump from the inside and out.
Mama Mio The Tummy Rub Butter, £23.50
Given that the body has to expand and then shrink back down again, a little tummy TLC could be exactly what you need - and we have just the product.
Designed to increase skin elasticity and protect against pregnancy stretch marks, this tummy rub from Mama Mio is a daily must-have you’re going to want to invest in. Packed with organic oils, omega 3, 6 and 9 and a shea butter base, not only does it smell divine, but it helps prevent itchy stomachs, will help your body bounce back after birth and also helps safeguard your tummy (and boobs, hips and thighs) from all the shape-shifting trauma.
De Mamiel Pregnancy Facial Oil, £55
Enhance the classic pregnancy glow and bring bloom back to your skin with this luxuriously silky facial oil from De Mamiel.
Specially designed to be entirely safe during all stages of pregnancy, it works to nourish, soothe, calm and renew the complexion, while the sweet, subtle scent delivers a perfectly calming quality.Formulated using Roman Chamomile and Rose Geranium, skin is left balanced and beautified, while Rosehip, Calendula, Borage and Argan oils deep-feed the complexion, restoring its health, strength and radiance.
Wild Nutrition Food-Grown Pregnancy, £32
When you’re carrying for two it’s more important than ever to ensure that your nutrition and internal health is in tip top condition - and these supplements from Wild Nutrition are an excellent place to start.
Jam packed with a long list of potent ingredients these tablets will help reduce tiredness, maintain blood glucose levels, encourage maternal tissue growth and ensure you’re getting just the right amount of Vitamin B12, Iron, Magnesium, Selenium and Vitamin D to keep you and your baby happy and healthy.
Bloom and Blossom Revitalising Foot and Leg Spray, £14
Carrying around a mini person in your tummy for nine months is a fairly exhausting experience, not to mention particularly tiresome on your legs and feet - which is why a revitalising foot spray is just what the doctor ordered.
Specially designed with new mums and mums-to-be in mind, this refreshing spray refreshes heavy, overworked legs as well as swollen ankles and feet. Aloe vera and tangerine leaf oil help to improve skin tone, while the 10% blend of active horse chestnut seed and yellow sweet clover extracts leave a tingly, clean and fresh sensation. The handy pocket sized bottle also means you can pop it in your bag for instant relief on-the-go.
Sanctuary Bounce Back Firming Cream, £10.25
If you’re a little concerned about getting your post-baby body back in action then this firming cream from Sanctuary is the perfect product.
Improving skin suppleness and elasticity, it contains active ingredients that help to restore and rejuvenate skin, while the visible signs of stretch marks are also reduced. Not to mention it also helps give a helping hoist to areas such as arms, bust, tummy, thighs and buttocks. A little tip - apply this cream in slow, sweeping moves up towards your heart as this will to help prevent excess water retention and puffiness.
Bio Oil, £5.99
A tried and tested favourite here in GTG HQ, Bio Oil works wonders for reducing the signs of stretch-marks, scars and uneven skin tone to leave you with a perfectly smooth and supple finish.
Formulated with all-natural ingredients including Vitamins A and E, Calendula, Lavender and Rosemary Oil, as well as the breakthrough PurCellin oil, this magical product helps to deeply nourish while also helping to maintain the elasticity of scar tissue on joints and high-mobility areas. If that wasn’t enough the combination of hydrating ingredients also helps to quench parched skin and reduce the signs of ageing - it’s a multi-factor must-have product.
Neals Yard Mothers Bath Oil, £14.60
Whether you’re looking for an evening of rest and relaxation or just a way to feel a little bit ‘lighter’, a touch of this Neals Yard oil is the perfect way to boost up your bath
Packed with olive, apricot kernel, almond, bergamot, ylang ylang, lavender and cardamom essential oils, not only will you emerge with softer, more soothed skin, but the heavenly fragrance will do wonders to help you reach a rejuvenated and more tranquil state of pregnancy peace.
Clarins Bust Beauty Extra-Lift Gel, £43
Say no to the needle and give your chest a natural helping hand with a regular lather of this lifting gel from Clarins.
Best used first thing in the morning, this lightweight product is designed to create an immediate 'lifting' effect by protecting and toning the resistance of the 'natural bra' area - as a result your chest appears higher on the bust line and holds a better shape. With it being both moisturising and firming, we’re quite sure once you start using this gel, you’ll never look back (pregnant, or not).
Little Ondine Nail Polish, £9
One thing you definitely want to avoid when pregnant is any nasty toxins or chemicals that can occasionally creep their way into beauty products - which is why these all-natural polishes from Little Ondine are our new nail care saviours.
Composed of natural resin, organic colourants and water, these pretty polishes are fragrance-free and contain only the best minerals from around the world that work to deliver a pure and organic colour, that’s both smooth in texture and hydrating for your nails. The peel-off nature also means you don’t have to turn to corrosive chemical removers when you want to switch up your mani look.
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Ultra Eye Contour, £11.17
While your sleep patterns might go a little barmy during pregnancy, a daily dose of this La-Roche Posay eye cream means dark circles and weary skin needn’t be an issue.
Intensely hydrating and super soothing, this non-oily fresh fluid formula is especially designed for sensitive skin (a common side effect of pregnancy) and works to gently restore a healthy harmony to the delicate areas around the eyes. Use morning and evening and watch as skin quickly appears lighter, brighter and more beautiful.
