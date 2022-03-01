PSA: This may be the ultimate Christmas gift for the man in your life...

We know we don’t often write about men’s products and it might still a bit early for this, but yesterday we stumbled across a Christmas launch so extraordinary in its offering that we really felt that we ought to share the news. Meet the Mankind Christmas Collection: The GQ Edition , a box so jam-packed with gifts that you’ll struggle to fit it under your tree.
Worth a whopping £400 but priced at £100, the its contents have been especially curated by the team at British GQ and features 12 full size skincare, hair care, shaving and body care products from premium brands such as Clinique, Lab Series and Omorovicza. Merging the best bits of a beauty Advent calendar and a Christmas gift set, it takes the guesswork out of shopping for the man in your life.
And if that wasn’t enough, it also comes with a six-month subscription to British GQ at the discounted price of £6 to add a further incentive to add it to your Christmas shopping list this year.
Carlotta Constant, Acting Style and Grooming Editor of British GQ, said: “We’re delighted to have teamed up with Mankind to create a grooming box like no other. Every single product has been chosen with our readers’ lifestyles in mind, to take them from home to gym and boardroom to bar with maximum returns. Essentially, we’ve curated the perfect routine – so they don’t have to!”
We’re sold. Here’s a full list of what you can find inside below.
Buy it now here .
The GQ Edition includes:
- A six-month subscription to British GQ at the discounted rate of £6
- Anthony Exfoliating and Cleansing Bar 198g
- Argentum La Potion Infinie Anti-Age Cream 70ml
- Clinique For Men Face Scrub 100ml
- Gentlemens Tonic Ivory Razor
- Jack Black Beard Lube Conditioning Shave 177ml
- Korres Magnesium & Wheat Proteins Men’s Shampoo 250ml
- Lab Series Pro LS All-In-One Face Treatment 100ml
- Marvis Classic Strong Mint 75ml
- Men-U Styling Clay 100ml
- Omorovicza Moor Mud Cream Cleanser 150ml
- Rituals The Ritual Of Samurai Hand Lotion 70ml
- The Refinery Eye Gel 15ml
