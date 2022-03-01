PSA: This may be the ultimate Christmas gift for the man in your life...

We know we don’t often write about men’s products and it might still a bit early for this, but yesterday we stumbled across a Christmas launch so extraordinary in its offering that we really felt that we ought to share the news. Meet the Mankind Christmas Collection: The GQ Edition , a box so jam-packed with gifts that you’ll struggle to fit it under your tree.

Worth a whopping £400 but priced at £100, the its contents have been especially curated by the team at British GQ and features 12 full size skincare, hair care, shaving and body care products from premium brands such as Clinique, Lab Series and Omorovicza. Merging the best bits of a beauty Advent calendar and a Christmas gift set, it takes the guesswork out of shopping for the man in your life.