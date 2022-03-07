Pull a cracker for gloriously cleansed skin this Christmas

Anna Hunter 6 December 2017
untitled-1-42

Who needs a mini screwdriver or giant paperclip when you’ve got two luxe spa-worthy treatments to savour? You’ll want to set the Christmas table strategically this year…

Let’s face it, you’ve got enough nail files/ miniature yoyos/ microscopic tape measures gathering dust in a draw somewhere. What you really want popping out of your Christmas day cracker is a treaty, useful gift that won’t clog the hoover later or get eaten by the dog. Enter a truly elegant white and rose gold cracker with a blue silk ribbon trim and genuinely covetable skincare goods within…

The Omorovicza Cracker , £25, would serve its purpose either under the tree or when the turkey’s plated up, and it’s particularly well thought out given the time of year, containing a cleansing duo to both brighten tired, dull skin and purify and appease any rogue seasonal breakouts. A creamy 30ml Moor Mud Cleanser gently clarifies by way of mineral rich clay and anti-inflammatory zinc oxide, while the 30ml Refining Facial Polisher smooths skin texture, encourages speedy skin cell turnover and combines purging Hungarian moor mud with antioxidant microalgae and antibacterial  copper  to give your skin a deep clean, even if you yourself don’t feel quite so fresh on Boxing Day morn. You only need a tiny dab of each worked into skin with a little warm water to see a clearer, more beaming and fully cleansed face before you, and they should keep zits at bay for the foreseeable too. If you ever lament giving up your finely tuned skincare routine for the sake of travelling or sleeping on someone’s sofa during the festive season, these used interchangeably will restore skincare order. Load up on serums and moisturisers post-cleanse for a full home-spa session- your skin will be all the more receptive to further beneficial ingredients, and skincare penetration will be enhanced by these mighty brighteners. You won’t miss the usual throwaway cracker paraphernalia, believe me.

The Omorovicza Cracker, £25,  buy online

This review was written in partnership with  Omorovicza


You may also like

REN Clean Skincare is launching in Boots and we couldn’t be happier

Are foot peels and exfoliating socks the key to baby soft feet?

However you're spending your summer, Boots and Get the Gloss have got you covered

Meet Plantopia, supporting your skin and your stress levels, one plant at a time


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

H&M pyjama shirt and shorts, £34.99

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

River Island midi dress, £39

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Wellbeing

A time to be fearless! 7 things I've learned about menopause, by Lisa Snowdon

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Explore More