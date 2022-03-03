Queen of Creams: Beauty products that work

RevitaLash

£97, www.johnandginger.co.uk

I have been very busy over the last four weeks watching my eyelashes grow. Having not been blessed with long lashes, like my husband who has indecently long ones for a man, I accepted my lot and never dreamed of anything more… until a French girlfriend told me about RevitaLash. It’s a serum that you apply like liquid eyeliner, just where the lashes meet the skin, and bingo, the difference is almost immediate – and now I’m having to stop using it for a while because they are beginning to look ridiculous. What a heavenly position to be in.

Estee Lauder Perfectionist Anti Wrinkle Serum

£50, www.esteelauder.co.uk

I love serums in general. My skin has a tendency to be quite dry, so I like to layer. I even put more on if I wake up in the middle of the night and my skin soaks it up like a sponge. I tried Estee Lauder’s Advanced Night Repair that magazines always rave about and found no difference whatsoever. But I bought the Perfectionist wrinkle/lifting serum by the same company at the airport because I was going on a long journey and wanted something to use during the flight. I loved it so much I bought the big size on the way back and use it extravagantly, four squirts, every time. Its texture is silky, smooth and the results are immediately softening. I just know it is doing me good because I wake up in the morning and don’t look like a hag. My skin doesn’t feel dry anymore, either.

Darphin Ideal Resource Smoothing Retexturising Radiance Cream

£50, www.feelunique.com

Darphin is one of the best skincare brands on the market. I have often used their very effective Predermine anti wrinkle serum and cream, which I love. They do one for dry skin which is richer and works best for me. I enjoy trying out other brands, but Darphin is one of the few I always go back to. This is a new cream and it’s delicious - it promises more radiance and delivers. I like brands who keep their promises and Darphin is a make I know I can trust.

Sisley Global Anti-Age

£251, www.johnlewis.com

I must mention this because it is a stunning cream. I have always been put off Sisley because of the price tag; I’m often tempted at airports to give it a try, but have always gone for less expensive options, which encompasses almost all other brands. Price aside, it is an extremely effective treatment for lines, firmness and radiance and I loved the texture, because it is also available in a richer formula for drier skin. But it is no better than Darphin, which is a quarter of the price. I loved it but I wouldn’t spend that much on a face cream when I can get the same results (and just as pretty packaging!) for less.

Dikla

Dikla is my new nail crush. I discovered it in Klosters, Switzerland and to my dismay have not been able to find it in the UK. This is a great sadness, because I have tried everything on the market for nails – really! From Sally Hansen, Nail Tek, Develop 10, Dr Lewin to O.P.I and Mavala. I have nails that split and peel no matter what I use. Dikla Nail Cream is a miracle cream that strengthens nails so they grow strong and long. Sounds like every other product on the market, doesn’t it? Well, it’s not. It actually delivers. It’s the ONLY nail product for me. It’s only a shame I have to fly out to Switzerland to buy it!

Clarins Moisture Rich Body Lotion

£30, www.boots.com

I love body creams and have a shelf almost sagging beneath the weight of them, but I always come back to Clarins. It simply works better than any other. My skin is softer, smoother and I like the smell and texture of the cream.

A final note, I am testing Guerlain’s Terracotta Serum , £36, for the face and body. It’s meant to enhance and extend the duration of your tan by adding three drops to your body lotion; the jury is still out. I hope it works. I have yet to find a fake tan that does not smell of biscuits. They all claim not to, but they do. I know because I’ve pretty much tried them all!