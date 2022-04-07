I'm a skin doctor and this is how I look after myself during Ramadan

Hotfooting it across the country to run two leading skin clinics is no mean feat at the best of times. But Dr Ayah Siddiqi's work is particularly awe-inspiring when you consider she's currently fasting for Ramadan – the holy month that, this year, runs from 2nd April to 1st May – during which Muslims forgo food and water from dawn to dusk.

Recognising how self-care plays a huge part in Ramadan and Eid, Dr Ayah has created her own beauty box, the Harmony by Dr Ayah LED skincare collection , £289, which contains an edit of products to counteract fasting-based skin issues during Holy Month. And it seems great minds think alike, with the launch of Huda Beauty Beauty Delights Ramadan Calendar , £109 and L'Occitane Ramadan Mubarak Beauty Calendar, £99 . (you'll find details on all three further down).

Holding dual qualifications as an aesthetic practitioner and cosmetic dentist, Dr Ayah heads up her acclaimed Harmony by Ayah clinics in both Halifax and London's Harley Street. A self-confessed learning devotee, her degrees in biomedical sciences and dental surgery are accompanied by diplomas in everything from corneotherapy (the study of the skin barrier) to working with skin of colour.

While her work centres on results-driven treatments backed up by clinical evidence, Dr Ayah is also passionate about the meditative aspect of beauty, especially during this holy period.

"Abstaining from food is actually a small part of Ramadan. One of the big focuses is self-reflection; taking time out for yourself –connecting with God – but also resetting. The idea is that you're not spending so much time cooking and eating, but instead enjoying time with your family and having some self-compassion. Skincare is a great way to do that," she tells us.

We pinned down the busy doctor to find out how she cares for her own complexion during Ramadan.

What happens to your skin during Ramadan?

"One of the biggest effects of fasting is dehydrated skin due to lack of water consumption throughout the day. The tell-tale signs? Skin tends to feel tight, sore and irritated, with more redness. It can look dull and the under-eye area may be darker with more shadows. You may also be more oily as the skin overproduces sebum in a bid to hydrate itself.

But the biggest giveaway is an increase in lines and wrinkles; not deep lines but lots of visible fine lines that disappear as soon as you apply anything quenching.

I use lots of hydrating products during Ramadan. We wash our face five times a day, before each prayer (wudu or ablution), but there's no need to use a cleanser every time. I just use water then reapply my hyaluronic acid serum, moisturiser and SPF each time (except after the last prayer of the day when I carry out my nighttime skincare routine instead).

It's really important to apply these while your face is still a little damp. Using hyaluronic acid on dry skin can actually make your face drier since it acts like a magnet, drawing water from the deeper layers of the skin rather than the atmosphere.

Throughout the day, I also spritz on Josh Rosebrook Hydrating Accelerator , £35 – a toner mist – for an extra layer of nourishment. Some people think Muslims aren't permitted to use face mists or apply lip balms during Ramadan but that's not the case. It's just about not ingesting things."