Readers’ Edit: your most-wanted summer fashion and beauty buys

Is someone jetting off on holiday soon? You don’t need to brag - although we’re loving that your holiday preparations are getting underway if your shopping habits are anything to go by. You're investing in light fabrics, swim- and gym wear that's figure-flattering as well as tools for your brows - and your mind. And why not? Here’s what you’ve been loving... H&M Halterneck Swimsuit, £19.99

This fiery one-piece punches above its price tag on style. Figure- flattering and timeless, it offers style without compromising on comfort; it is fully lined and its halter-neck tie ensures everything is tightly fastened so you don’t have any... malfunctions. H&M Knee-length Denim Skirt, £29.99

If there’s one item everyone should have in their wardrobe in the summer, it’s a knee-length denim skirt. It’s versatile and light enough to wear on a hot day while being a great choice with tights when it gets a bit nippy. This one, in particular, proved a popular choice among GTG readers and are we surprised? H&M’s offering has been really impressive this season and at that friendly price, who wouldn’t buy a denim skirt for their mum’s sister’s second cousin’s daughter? Treat everyone, but most importantly, yourself. Marks and Spencer Animal Print Wrap Style Skirt, £35

Our love of animal print shows no signs of slowing down and right now it's skirts and dresses fronting the trend. Team this with a casual white tee or dress up with a slip blouse for the evening. Gymshark Flex High Waisted Leggings, £40

If you haven’t seen Gymshark all over your Instagram feeds or on #fitspo posts, then where have you been? But luckily some of you haven’t slept on it. These grey and pink leggings have been a firm favourite and we can see why. Gymshark's signature sculpting and seamless knit provides a comfortable figure-hugging fit. This is workout wear that combines optimal comfort and breathability while you crush those goals, or, you know, lounge around the house. &OtherStories Floral Print Midi Skirt, £45

Last month you went wild for midi skirts and this month, well, midi skirts are officially your wardrobe staple. They are so easy to wear, quick to slip on and with &OtherStories’ offering and broad selection, we’d be surprised if you didn’t bulk buy. This dusky pink floral skirt is ideal for a romantic weekend away or an easy option for a quick meal at the beach. Whatever you decide, we’re behind you. CeraVe Moisturising Cream, £3

CeraVe products deserve a place in every bathroom shelf, especially this moisturising cream. It's become cult for its powerful ability to revive dry and dehydrated skin. It contains a combination of hyaluronic acid and ceramides to protect the skin barrier, as well as locking in all-day moisture. Plus, it’s fragrance-free. What more do you do want? Vichy Dermablend 3D Correction, £23

Love French pharmacy makeup? We thought so. Vichy’s 16-hour high-coverage foundation is perfect for those who don’t want the faff of reapplying throughout the day. It contains SPF25 and delivers a blurred, velvety veil on the skin. If you want a subtle skin smoother than imitates your skin but makes you look a little bit brighter, then this is for you. ASOS Flat Lay Co drawstring make up bag in Tropical Leaves, £19.99

This drawstring makeup bag is the perfect travel companion to house all your beauty buys. It's not just a bag though; it doubles up as a protective mat so you don't have to worry about any spillage while on-the-go. Genius really. It can hold eight brushes and has an interior zip pocket to secure any keepsakes. Didn't think you needed it until now? Same. S tress Less, Accomplish More, £8.80

Author Emily Fletcher enjoyed a successful career acting on Broadway until she hit overwhelm. At 26, she started developing grey hairs, anxiety and insomnia. That is until a friend recommended meditation. She tried it and slept soundly for the first time in 18 months. We featured her insights on why meditation is the new caffeine recently, which clearly struck a chord with you. Emily credits meditation with being the most effective productivity tool. We're with her on that (and love that she hasn't totally given up coffee). Tweezy Professional Stainless Slant Tip Professional Beauty Tweezer, £8.80