Recipe: Berry Nice Skin Smoothie

Naturally sweet, antioxidant-rich berries help to support the micro-circulation to the delicate skin around the eyes, lifting dark shadows and giving eyes a healthy sparkle.
Beauty benefits: anti-ageing, skin smoothing, skin calming, skin firming, and nail strengthening
Serves 2
Prep time: 5 mins
Nutritional information per serving: Kcals 401, Fat 17.5g, Saturated fat 10.5g, Carbohydrates 47g, Sugar 38g, Sodium 30mg, Fibre 13.5g, Protein 7g, Cholesterol 0mg
Ingredients
100ml (31⁄2fl oz) coconut yogurt
75g (21⁄2 oz) blueberries
75g (21⁄2 oz) raspberries or strawberries
1 banana
½ pineapple, peeled and sliced
1 heaped tsp coconut oil
2 ½ tbsp chia seeds
400ml (14fl oz) water
Method
1. Place all the ingredients in a blender, setting aside a few berries and chia seeds.
2. Blitz until smooth and creamy.
3. Serve with a sprinkling of berries and chia seeds on top.
This recipe was taken from Neal’s Yard Remedies Eat Beautiful by Susan Curtis, Tipper Lewis and Fiona Waring, published by DK, 1 March 2017. £16.99. DK.com