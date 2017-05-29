Recipe: Berry Nice Skin Smoothie

Naturally sweet, antioxidant-rich berries help to support the micro-circulation to the delicate skin around the eyes, lifting dark shadows and giving eyes a healthy sparkle.

Serves 2

Prep time: 5 mins

Nutritional information per serving: Kcals 401, Fat 17.5g, Saturated fat 10.5g, Carbohydrates 47g, Sugar 38g, Sodium 30mg, Fibre 13.5g, Protein 7g, Cholesterol 0mg

Ingredients

100ml (31⁄2fl oz) coconut yogurt

75g (21⁄2 oz) blueberries

75g (21⁄2 oz) raspberries or strawberries

1 banana

½ pineapple, peeled and sliced

1 heaped tsp coconut oil

2 ½ tbsp chia seeds

400ml (14fl oz) water

Method

1. Place all the ingredients in a blender, setting aside a few berries and chia seeds.

2. Blitz until smooth and creamy.

3. Serve with a sprinkling of berries and chia seeds on top.

This recipe was taken from Neal’s Yard Remedies Eat Beautiful by Susan Curtis, Tipper Lewis and Fiona Waring, published by DK, 1 March 2017. £16.99. DK.com