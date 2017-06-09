Refine your skin this summer with Votary's new body oils

Head to toe, soft summer skin with a healthy glow is officially here (in a bottle). We often wonder if Arabella Preston , royal-approved makeup artist and co-founder at Votary, has a psychic knowledge of all our skin concerns or whether she is simply a genius - and on this launch it's a combination of both. Today, Votary have launched two Votary Body Oils, expertly blended to leave dry skin revitalised, glowing and radiant, while ensuring our senses are well and truly focused on summer.

First up we have the Hydrating Body Oil, £65, and with an aromatic blend of bergamot, mandarin and petigratin this is, quite frankly, summer bottled. The unique blend of natural plant oils work to seriously hydrate and nourish dry limbs - it's velvety rich, replenishing and smoothing any rough areas, but quickly absorbs without residue due to its light texture. The mix of rosehip and sea buckthorn oils are what work to restore the skin's glow, leaving skin illuminated - dull and parched pins really will be a thing of last year.