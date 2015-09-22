Rescue remedies: 8 ways to beat the post-summer blues

Feeling ‘blah’? You’re not alone, but you don’t have to put up with this autumnal apathy. Heed our eight suggestions below to go from sluggish to high spirited. No actual spirits involved, just natural highs here; you’ll be buzzing about falling leaves and such in no time.

Take it outside

According to research carried out last year by The National Trust , more than 40% of us start to notice a dip in our mood as autumn rolls in and the nights get darker. However, when mother nature taketh away, she also giveth, or something along those lines, as the same research also shows that the natural colours of an autumn landscape can make us feel happier, healthier and a lot more zen. Over a third of those surveyed reported that blue tones shadowed with darker autumn light as seen on walks by water helped to soothe away stress, while 50% of people felt that green vistas and walks in woodland helped them to appreciate and feel connected to the natural world. Colour psychologist Angela Wright, who conducted the research, explains that, in terms of uplifting potential, autumn is underrated:

“Natural colour schemes can inspire us. Autumn, combined with the rich light at this time of the year, is a flamboyant blaze of intense colours with each affecting us in a different way.”

“Fresh air, exercise and the sense of getting away from it all play a positive role in improving our well-being, however, it’s the colours that we experience which are the most powerful tonic when it comes to affecting our mood.”

National Trust ranger Gwen Potter spends the majority of her time in the great outdoors, so if anyone is qualified to big up the transformative joys of getting out into nature during the months of autumn, it’s her:

“It’s cooler, but not cold, and on a clear, crisp day everything appears to shine brighter. Autumn bursts with colour and life. It’s the best time to see nature and wildlife at its most spectacular, but it’s also a time of change and reflection.”

You can reap additional wellbeing benefits if you visit or live by the coast, as according to recent research by the good old National Trust in partnership with Cotswold Outdoor , a coastal stroll can help you to sleep for an extra 47 minutes on average. A third of people surveyed reported deeper sleeps after having walked by the coast, while one in three expressed that even just thinking of the sea helped them to nod off. Environmental psychologist and head of qualitative research Eleanor Ratcliffe emphasises the benefits of seaside rambling:

“Coastal walkers are getting more sleep, and are more likely to show increased sleep quality and morning alertness. In addition, coastal walkers associated their walks with family, childhood memories and the anticipation of holidays.”

“It’s clear that there is something special about the coast, particularly as a place to escape to that can allow people to boost their mood, relax and sleep longer.”

Whether or not you can decamp to your nearest cliff, the arrival of autumn is good news for clocking up your sleep quota…

Hibernate

The opposite to taking it outside, but bear with me. Not only do the clocks go back before long, allowing you a kind of dreamy reverse jetlag experience, but longer hours of darkness should in theory make it easier for you to sleep well and less fitfully, while research undertaken by SleepBetter.org reveals that average autumn temperatures provide the optimum environment for sleeping, as it’s neither too hot or nor too cold (15ºC-20ºC is the ideal temperature range for a solid night’s kip). We all know how therapeutic a decent night’s sleep can be, but in case you needed convincing, proper R&R can help you to retain brain cells and feel less stressed overall , among a million other benefits. Early to bed it is.