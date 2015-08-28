Resveratrol - the anti-ageing elixir of life?

Ever gorged on dark chocolate or cracked open a bottle of red on the grounds that the antioxidants will negate any naughtiness? Gobbled up berries or feasted on nuts for their rumoured healing powers? Admittedly the latter is less likely, but while antioxidants are big news from a nutritional point of view, it’s in the dermatological domain that their rejuvenating potential is really making waves, and there’s one in particular that is exciting doctors, skincare companies and cream queens alike: resveratrol. But just what is this revved up anti-ageing ingredient, and should we be using it? Pour yourself a glass of red and we’ll do the asking.

What is resveratrol?

GP and Dove DermaSeries dermatology expert Dr Anita Sturnham explains:

“Resveratrol is a natural phenol and phytoalexin produced by various botanicals. In nature, resveratrol functions as part of a plant’s defence system. Resveratrol is an antimicrobial substance produced by plants in response to stress, infection, or strong UV radiation. In recent years, resveratrol has become the subject of intense interest due to its powerful antioxidant and anti-ageing properties and its potential skincare benefits.”

How does it work?

It’s your fairy godmother as far as antioxidants are concerned - Dr Anita thinks that its protective powers show great promise:

“Studies suggest that resveratrol exerts its potent antioxidant and anti-ageing effects by scavenging existing free radicals and also by preventing new free radical formation. These free radicals are thought to be responsible for cellular damage and skin ageing. The antioxidant ability of resveratrol is known to be both potent and efficient. In fact, in some studies it has even been shown to be greater than that of vitamins E and C.”

We’ve heard about its supposed health benefits in the food we eat, but what are the advantages of adding it to our skincare regime?

Move over blueberries, it seems that the humble grape could be a contender for superfood status. Dr Anita thinks that there’s something in it:

“A glass of red wine a day has been reported to be good for your heart and now it seems that a dose of the resveratrol ingredient found in red wine may also help to keep our skin looking youthful and radiant.”

“Resveratrol is found in abundance in the skin of red grapes and is transferred into red wine during the fermentation process. Over the years scientists have discovered potential health benefits of red wine, particularly in studies looking at ways to reduce heart disease.”

The issue with reaping the rewards of resveratrol by marinating in Merlot or gorging on Green & Blacks is something that we’re all no doubt aware of - the bad will outweigh the good unless we exercise stringent levels of self-control. A more potent, concentrated dose can be found in just a teaspoon of Fountain- The Beauty Molecule , £24.99. The jury’s out on whether it can indeed delay ageing from the inside out, but with as much water-soluble resveratrol as 26,000 red grapes in just one nip (71,500 in the Extra Strength formulation), it certainly throws the kitchen sink at the task in hand.