Reveal your full-bloomed beauty with the new Chanel Serum

With the long, cold winter months taking their toll on our complexions, the Glossy Posse thought we were going to have to hold out until springtime before the return of a brighter, more beautiful skin tone. However, it seems our prayers have come early with the new perfectly plumping sensation that is the Chanel Hydra Beauty Serum.

Suitable for all skin types, this universal moisturising serum has the power to protect beauty, while also restoring the skin’s natural radiance. Formulated with an intense burst of hydration, it’s an ideal skincare solution for those looking to deeply moisturise and protect themselves against the damaging effects of physiological and environmental stresses - not to mention the passing seasons and different climatic conditions.

Having tapped into the hidden power of their emblematic flower, the Camellia, Chanel has discovered a deeply hydrating ingredient that is combined with Blue Ginger to help reinforce the skin’s self-defense system. The final touch of hyaluronic acid acts as both a plumping and firming ingredient.

As is typical with Chanel products - the beauty doesn’t just stop with the packaging. A few pumps reveals a beautifully tinted duck-egg, blue cream that’s both ultra-fine in texture and delicately fragranced with fruity, floral notes. Immediately melting into skin, the results of a more radiant and bountiful complexion are clear to see after just a few days - four weeks down the line and you’ll be amazed by the powerful results this super serum has in enabling the skin to reveal its full-bloomed beauty.

Chanel Hydra Beauty Micro Serum, £66, is available here .