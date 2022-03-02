Boots’ new ingredient-led skincare brand is here to take The Ordinary’s crown

Boots is really pulling it out of the bag recently; not only has the high street hero announced it’ll be stocking Huda Beauty from 28 January, it’s also just launched an ingredient-led budget skincare range set to rival The Ordinary and The Inkey List .

Boots Ingredients comprises eight products, with none costing more than £7.50. The collection of minimalist products includes a Hyaluronic Acid Serum , £5, a Caffeine Eye Cream , £5.50 and a Vitamin C Serum , £7.

Last week saw the launch of Q+A , another back-to-basics ingredient-led skincare brand, so it’s definitely not a market that’s slowing down. So what sets Boots Ingredients apart? Like Inkey and The Ordinary, which are also stocked in Boots, these products are housed in no-nonsense packaging to keep costs down and the pack sizes are small (generally 15-30 mls). But it's able to keep prices even cheaper than its counterparts by being both manufactured and retailed in Boots, so there's not extra retailer's cut to factor in and the saving can be passed on to the consumer.

What you do get with Inkey (incidentally founded by two ex-Boots staffers) however, are added supporting actives. The Inkey List's same-size £8.99 Caffeine Serum , for example also contains the anti-ageing peptide Matrixyl 3000, which may sway some consumers, but might not be worth the extra spend for a younger demographic.

Unlike Inkey and The Ordinary, Boots don't list the concentrations of actives in this range, so it's unclear what percentage of vitamin C, for example, you are getting. As consumers become ever more ingredient-savvy this becomes increasingly important.

That aside, with this range Boots have made ingredient-led skincare even more democratic opening it up to a new consumer price point. Here’s what to expect from the Boots Ingredients offerings.

Boots Ingredients Bakuchiol Serum, £7 for 30ml