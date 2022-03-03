Charlotte Tilbury is here to banish dull skin with her first ever peel

Melanie Macleod17 February 2021
charlotte-tilbury-s-super-radiance-resurfacing-facial

Charlotte Tilbury's Super Radiance Resurfacing Facial, £52, is the equivalent of a trip to your facialist, in a tube

We’re used to Charlotte Tilbury’s makeup giving us an ethereal glow but her latest launch,  Charlotte Tilbury Super Radiance Resurfacing Facial , £52, available tomorrow February 18, takes her glow-giving abilities a step further, resurfacing and hydrating the skin to reveal a radiant, glowing, youthful-looking complexion.

The peel, which should be left on for 20 minutes, has resurfacing powers thanks to ten per cent glycolic acid to exfoliate the skin, two per cent salicylic acid to unclog pores, three per cent bio agave acids to brighten the appearance of the skin by removing dead skin cells and four per cent exfolactive, a term coined by Charlotte and her team which reduces the appearance of wrinkles.

MORE GLOSS: A guide to using exfoliating acids in your skincare routine

The glow-givers include polyglutamic acid, which is four times more hydrating than hyaluronic acid and is like a blurring Instagram filter for the skin, to reduce the appearance of fine lines.  Hyaluronic acid  is in the mix too for its plumping prowess, along with avocado oil to enhance the skin’s barrier function, glycerin to strengthen the moisture barrier and  aloe vera  to cool the skin and reduce the appearance of irritation.

Charlotte said she created this new launch to sate our desires for a trip to the facialist, saying: “So many of us can’t visit our dermatologists and facialists right now, so I have worked with my in-house chemist and world-leading laboratories to bring you an expert dual resurfacing and radiance-boosting miracle formula, that you can use at home.

“It will help slough off dead skin cells, greyness and tiredness revealing polished, gleaming, glowing skin,” she continued.

The Super Radiance Resurfacing Facial has a very light, gel-serum texture to it and a gentle natural lemon and rose fragrance (made from 100 per cent natural ingredients to stop skin irritation). In trials, 99 per cent of testers said their skin felt instantly smoother, healthier and revitalised, with a 73 per cent reduction in the appearance of pigmentation and age spots.

You can expect to feel a slight tingle upon using this peel (owing to the combination of resurfacing acids) but the soothing aloe vera and hydrating hyaluronic aid and avocado oil will take that down quickly, so you’re unlikely to experience redness from this.

We were seriously wowed by Charlotte’s other most recent skincare launch, the  Magic Serum Crystal Elixir , £60, when it landed last April, so we're expecting to be equally impressed by this. We’ll report back once we’ve put the peel through its paces.

Buy Charlotte Tilbury Super Radiance Resurfacing Facial, £52


You may also like

Are foot peels and exfoliating socks the key to baby soft feet?

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

Boots No7 drops a super high-strength retinol and we think it’s a clever product


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

H&M pyjama shirt and shorts, £34.99

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

River Island midi dress, £39

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Wellbeing

A time to be fearless! 7 things I've learned about menopause, by Lisa Snowdon

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Explore More