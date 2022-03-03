Charlotte Tilbury is here to banish dull skin with her first ever peel

We’re used to Charlotte Tilbury’s makeup giving us an ethereal glow but her latest launch, Charlotte Tilbury Super Radiance Resurfacing Facial , £52, available tomorrow February 18, takes her glow-giving abilities a step further, resurfacing and hydrating the skin to reveal a radiant, glowing, youthful-looking complexion.

The peel, which should be left on for 20 minutes, has resurfacing powers thanks to ten per cent glycolic acid to exfoliate the skin, two per cent salicylic acid to unclog pores, three per cent bio agave acids to brighten the appearance of the skin by removing dead skin cells and four per cent exfolactive, a term coined by Charlotte and her team which reduces the appearance of wrinkles.

MORE GLOSS: A guide to using exfoliating acids in your skincare routine

The glow-givers include polyglutamic acid, which is four times more hydrating than hyaluronic acid and is like a blurring Instagram filter for the skin, to reduce the appearance of fine lines. Hyaluronic acid is in the mix too for its plumping prowess, along with avocado oil to enhance the skin’s barrier function, glycerin to strengthen the moisture barrier and aloe vera to cool the skin and reduce the appearance of irritation.

Charlotte said she created this new launch to sate our desires for a trip to the facialist, saying: “So many of us can’t visit our dermatologists and facialists right now, so I have worked with my in-house chemist and world-leading laboratories to bring you an expert dual resurfacing and radiance-boosting miracle formula, that you can use at home.

“It will help slough off dead skin cells, greyness and tiredness revealing polished, gleaming, glowing skin,” she continued.

The Super Radiance Resurfacing Facial has a very light, gel-serum texture to it and a gentle natural lemon and rose fragrance (made from 100 per cent natural ingredients to stop skin irritation). In trials, 99 per cent of testers said their skin felt instantly smoother, healthier and revitalised, with a 73 per cent reduction in the appearance of pigmentation and age spots.

You can expect to feel a slight tingle upon using this peel (owing to the combination of resurfacing acids) but the soothing aloe vera and hydrating hyaluronic aid and avocado oil will take that down quickly, so you’re unlikely to experience redness from this.

We were seriously wowed by Charlotte’s other most recent skincare launch, the Magic Serum Crystal Elixir , £60, when it landed last April, so we're expecting to be equally impressed by this. We’ll report back once we’ve put the peel through its paces.

Buy Charlotte Tilbury Super Radiance Resurfacing Facial, £52