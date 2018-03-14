Tried and tested: Lidl’s new DIY Face Mask Maker

The world of supermarket beauty has come leaps and bounds over the years - there are some hidden treasures to be found lining shelves these days.

Lidl in particular has released some interesting launches of late - from its day and night moisturisers to its budget serums , the discount chain offers some great skincare savings. Its most recent addition could be a game-changer though - the Silvercrest Face Mask Maker, £34.99, a DIY facial machine and the first of its kind to hit the UK high street.

What does it do?

Taking the juicing trend to the next level, it allows you to create your own custom-made hydrogel face masks from the comfort of your own home using collagen tablets and ingredients such as fruit juice, milk and yoghurt.

Think of it as a Vitamix, but instead of smoothies, it makes masks. Clever (and convenient) stuff.

Who’s it for?

Those who love a sheet mask or a Sunday #spaathome facial will particularly love having this in their kitchen.

It’s likely to also appeal to those who like to keep their regime relatively natural and stripped back ingredients-wise - all you need to pop in is water, your ‘active’ of choice (its recommendations include apple juice, red wine, pear juice, milk, tomato juice and olive oil for a moisturising mask; buttermilk, orange juice, strawberry juice or carrot juice for an ‘anti-wrinkle’ effect) and a collagen tablet.

What’s it like to use?

It’s easy to set up and the instructions in its accompanying booklet are clear and well explained.

A 5-piece kit, it comprises of a mixer, 24 collagen tablets, a measuring cup, a mask mould and a cleaning brush. Simply plug the mixer in, place the mould in front of it, add water, your ‘active’ ingredient (I chose apple juice) and a collagen tablet and switch it on.

It takes 6 minutes to mix, after which the mask is poured automatically into the mask mould. For a warm face mask, just wait for five minutes for it to set. For a cooling refreshing face mask, just pop it into the fridge to chill. I opted for the former as it was a chilly evening.