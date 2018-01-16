Review: is black micellar water set to make a splash?

When it comes to makeup removal, a micellar water has earned a permanent place in my bedtime beauty regime. Gentle yet effective, I don’t usually deviate from my trusty bottle of Bioderma too often. However, when this new inky black elixir from Natura Siberica crossed our desks, I was intrigued to see if it was capable of providing an even deeper, charcoal-filled level of cleansing for my cash.

What is it?

This micellar water’s distinctive black colour comes from its inclusion of activated charcoal , an ingredient lauded for its absorbent abilities and greater pore purifying potential. Already prevalent in masks, toothpastes and even juices, it’s pretty far-reaching in its ‘cleansing’ prowess.

This new launch looks to provide a topical twist on the trend, combining the ingredient with organic extracts of melilot, wild northern cloudberry, limonnik nanai and organic birch, to serve as a ‘magnet’ of sorts for helping draw out dirt, oil and other impurities around the face and eye area.