For pillowy soft, plump skin you need to try this luxe day cream

26 January 2022
omorovicza-cushioning-day-cream-1

Omorovicza's Cushioning Day Cream is here to visibly plump fine lines and firm the skin for dreamy, hydrated complexion

Written in partnership with Omorovicza

Luxe skincare brand Omorovicza is best known for the Queen of Hungary Mist  (which happens to be one of ou r favourite hydrating mists  of all time) and we have a feeling this new featherlight day cream, which is great for all skin types, is about to be just as popular.

The Cushioning Day Cream, £130  for 50ml, is a buttery soft moisturiser that harnesses the powers of the deep sea to reinforce your skin barrier  as well as visibly plumping and firming.

The featherlight cream uses a unique ingredient combination, with key players including plumping plankton and protecting microalgae, along with Omorovicza's hero ingredient, Hungarian thermal waters, which are also found in the Queen of Hungary Mist . They combine together for a luxurious feeling, bounce-giving cream that will give you the youthful complexion of your dreams.

Marine plankton extract supports the production of collagen  and elastin to smooth out the appearance of lines and wrinkles, while microalgae reinforce the skin barrier to protect the skin against ageing, creating a sort of shield of the skin, against external aggressors such as pollution and internal aggressors including stress, which can cause the skin to age prematurely.

Think of this cream as a shield of protection; it adds a veil to your skin, providing a barrier to keep your skin protected as well as releasing hydration throughout the day for a plump appearance.

Omorovicza's Cushioning Day Cream  is a universal product, suitable for all skin types and even though it's ultralight and fast-absorbing, it's a stellar performer for locking in moisture. Just a pea-sized amount is enough to ease uncomfortable winter dryness all day long.

Before you speed off to virtual checkout, we've got some even better news about the Cushioning Day Cream. Everyone who purchases will receive a 15ml sample of Omorovicza's Rejuvenating Night Cream. Offer is valid from 24 Jan to 31 Jan, use the code is: GIFTEDRNC at checkout.

Buy Omorovicza Cushioning Day Cream, £130


You may also like

Meet Plantopia, supporting your skin and your stress levels, one plant at a time

Clairol Colour Gloss Up is the temporary colour refresh we've been waiting for

A study into Bio-Kult probiotics has proved the link between gut health and mood. Here’s everything you need to know

Noughty's Get Set Grow hair range is here for your thickest hair yet


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

River Island midi dress, £39

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

More Gloss

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Beauty

Hailey Bieber's skincare brand - Rhode - has launched!

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Skin

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

Victoria Woodhall
Beauty

13 best new body SPFs for all skin types and budgets

Explore More