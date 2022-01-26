For pillowy soft, plump skin you need to try this luxe day cream

The Cushioning Day Cream, £130 for 50ml, is a buttery soft moisturiser that harnesses the powers of the deep sea to reinforce your skin barrier as well as visibly plumping and firming.

Luxe skincare brand Omorovicza is best known for the Queen of Hungary Mist (which happens to be one of ou r favourite hydrating mists of all time) and we have a feeling this new featherlight day cream, which is great for all skin types, is about to be just as popular.

The featherlight cream uses a unique ingredient combination, with key players including plumping plankton and protecting microalgae, along with Omorovicza's hero ingredient, Hungarian thermal waters, which are also found in the Queen of Hungary Mist . They combine together for a luxurious feeling, bounce-giving cream that will give you the youthful complexion of your dreams.

Marine plankton extract supports the production of collagen and elastin to smooth out the appearance of lines and wrinkles, while microalgae reinforce the skin barrier to protect the skin against ageing, creating a sort of shield of the skin, against external aggressors such as pollution and internal aggressors including stress, which can cause the skin to age prematurely.

Think of this cream as a shield of protection; it adds a veil to your skin, providing a barrier to keep your skin protected as well as releasing hydration throughout the day for a plump appearance.

Omorovicza's Cushioning Day Cream is a universal product, suitable for all skin types and even though it's ultralight and fast-absorbing, it's a stellar performer for locking in moisture. Just a pea-sized amount is enough to ease uncomfortable winter dryness all day long.

