The new exfoliating body serum that leaves skin glowing

When it comes to exfoliation, acids trump coarse-textured scrubs everytime. Not only are they less abrasive, but they work on a deeper level to more effectively slough off dead skin cells, increase cell turnover, improve hydration and unclog pores to help skin feel smoother and softer both in the short and long-term.

It’s therefore understandable then that chemical exfoliants have become a mainstay in our facial skincare routines - but should they also feature as heavily body care-wise too? All signs point to yes, and REN has just welcomed a new product into its fold that could fit the bill perfectly - its AHA Smart Renewal Body Serum, a time-saving multitasker that not only exfoliates, but provides a heavy dose of hydration too.

Who’s it for?

Those looking for a more hard-working alternative for tackling dry and dull skin. This is due to its inclusion of three key ingredients.

Firstly, as its name suggests, it contains an AHA - lactic acid, a water soluble exfoliant that works by dissolving the bonds that hold dull, dead skin on the surface and improves the skin’s natural shedding process.

Secondly, it contains vegetable-derived xylitol, a natural occuring alcohol that helps skin hang onto moisture for longer by preventing water loss. Thirdly, it contains probiotics, good bacteria that have a calming effect on the skin and work to boost skin barrier to provide greater resilience against external aggressors.

What’s it like to use?

Like its facial serum counterparts, it’s fast-absorbing and silky textured. Extremely lightweight, I found that it didn't leave a greasy film behind meaning I was able to get dressed straight away without having to wait for it to sink in.

It also felt really refreshing, a quality further enhanced by its zesty and citrusy scent - very much appreciated first thing in the morning when I need as much help as possible to clear the cobwebs.

The verdict?

I was really impressed by this new arrival. It’s left my skin smoother, softer and much more hydrated and its lightweight texture made for a much more fast-absorbing option to my bottle of body lotion. It’s also a lot less messy to use than a tub of body scrub.

It’s a great illustration of the fact that chemical exfoliation isn’t just reserved for the neck up - hydrating, non-greasy and hard-working, it’s a multitasking buy that delivers in terms of both performance and practicality.

The new REN AHA Smart Renewal Body Serum is £35 and is available to buy online here.