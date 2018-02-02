Review: Trish McEvoy Instant Solutions Dry Sheet Mask

A mess-free, dry sheet mask that claims dramatic results in just 15 minutes? We put the latest skincare release from Trish McEvoy to the test...
As a self-proclaimed face mask freak it’s safe to say that I have tried my fair share of mask varieties, from charcoal to hydrogel and everything in-between. With a whole host of skincare issues to contend with including dehydration, oiliness and eczema, I’m a sucker for anything that promises some kind of skin transformation. Relatively new to the market and a specific type I was yet to try is the dry sheet mask, a concept that goes against all the norms. Sheet masks in general don't look to be waning in popularity, and the dry mask category is expanding from the handful of options in previous years. Dry sheet masks are designed to be mess and fuss-free- you can get on with various day-to-day tasks while wearing them. Basically, it's 'me time', but concentrated. Which all sounds terribly convenient but I couldn’t help but ponder how a mask that is completely dry could have any effect on the skin at all in terms of hydration and absorption of beneficial ingredients. To find out, I've been testing Trish McEvoy Instant Solutions Dry Sheet Mask £22 , which utilises ‘cutting edge technology’ to deliver an immediate moisture surge to skin. In we go...
What does it do?
The main selling point on the packet is "dramatic results in 15 minutes" - a very bold claim from the get-go. The mask is intended to dramatically "hydrate, plump, smooth and lift the look of skin". In this day and age of fast-paced beauty we all love/demand a bit of instant gratification, so any product that claims to deliver not just a noticeable, but dramatic, difference in just 15 minutes is bound to pique interest. The mask is activated by body temperature, reacting with the skin to deliver concentrated waves of hyaluronic acid, peptides and antioxidants. It also claims to contain an impressive 93.9% active ingredient quota compared to traditional wet masks, which are generally 85% water.
Who is it for?
If you’re suffering from dry, dehydrated and generally lacklustre skin, this mask is for you. It can be used three times a week or as a single weekly treatment according to the skin's needs and each individual mask can be used up to three times if kept sealed in the original packaging. For those who are looking for a convenient quick fix before running out of the door, this is a very appealing option, especially as the mask can be used as a quick 'pick me up' over a full face of makeup too (probably better for those with very dry skin, rather than those partial to a bit of shine like myself).
The verdict
I found the whole experience quite fascinating to be honest. One thing to note from the outset is that once you apply the mask to your face, as with many sheet masks, you will resemble the Hannibal Lecter, as my boyfriend kindly pointed out as he backed away from the bathroom rather hastily. But looks aside, this did deliver. Once applied to the face, you gently press it on, then wait 15 minutes for the mask to work its magic. You will probably feel that the mask is doing nothing as you wear it- it's a strange sensation vs. traditional face masks and wet sheet masks. After your 15 minutes is up, remove the mask, wait a couple of minutes for skin to absorb the formulation and then continue with the rest of your skincare regime as usual. No rinsing, no tugging at the skin to remove any last remaining remnants, minimal hassle.
Once I’d removed the mask I could feel a noticeable difference in the hydration of my skin and texture-wise it felt velvety soft. I think that this would work especially well when used in the morning before makeup to give a super smooth base. Did I see remarkable results as promised? I don’t think I’d go as far as to say the results were "dramatic", but I did notice a difference and I am excited to try this out again a few more times to see if continued use reaps even more rewards. Overall this is easy to use, speedy and ideal for mid-week skin treats when you otherwise wouldn't have the time (or the energy!).
The Trish McEvoy Instant Solutions Dry Sheet Mask, £22 is available to buy now from Liberty, Selfridges and Harvey Nichols