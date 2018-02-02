Review: Trish McEvoy Instant Solutions Dry Sheet Mask

As a self-proclaimed face mask freak it’s safe to say that I have tried my fair share of mask varieties, from charcoal to hydrogel and everything in-between. With a whole host of skincare issues to contend with including dehydration, oiliness and eczema, I’m a sucker for anything that promises some kind of skin transformation. Relatively new to the market and a specific type I was yet to try is the dry sheet mask, a concept that goes against all the norms. Sheet masks in general don't look to be waning in popularity, and the dry mask category is expanding from the handful of options in previous years. Dry sheet masks are designed to be mess and fuss-free- you can get on with various day-to-day tasks while wearing them. Basically, it's 'me time', but concentrated. Which all sounds terribly convenient but I couldn’t help but ponder how a mask that is completely dry could have any effect on the skin at all in terms of hydration and absorption of beneficial ingredients. To find out, I've been testing Trish McEvoy Instant Solutions Dry Sheet Mask £22 , which utilises ‘cutting edge technology’ to deliver an immediate moisture surge to skin. In we go...

What does it do? The main selling point on the packet is "dramatic results in 15 minutes" - a very bold claim from the get-go. The mask is intended to dramatically "hydrate, plump, smooth and lift the look of skin". In this day and age of fast-paced beauty we all love/demand a bit of instant gratification, so any product that claims to deliver not just a noticeable, but dramatic, difference in just 15 minutes is bound to pique interest. The mask is activated by body temperature, reacting with the skin to deliver concentrated waves of hyaluronic acid, peptides and antioxidants. It also claims to contain an impressive 93.9% active ingredient quota compared to traditional wet masks, which are generally 85% water. MORE GLOSS: We put sheet masks to the test amd this is what happened... Who is it for? If you’re suffering from dry, dehydrated and generally lacklustre skin, this mask is for you. It can be used three times a week or as a single weekly treatment according to the skin's needs and each individual mask can be used up to three times if kept sealed in the original packaging. For those who are looking for a convenient quick fix before running out of the door, this is a very appealing option, especially as the mask can be used as a quick 'pick me up' over a full face of makeup too (probably better for those with very dry skin, rather than those partial to a bit of shine like myself).