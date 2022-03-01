7 things you need to know if December's giving you red, blotchy skin

We all want our skin to look perfect at Christmas and red cheeks competing with Santa Claus’ outfit for attention certainly do not fit into this dream. However, this is a sad reality for many rosacea sufferers, as December can take its toll on rosacea skin. Cold weather and central heating combined with increased consumption of alcohol and indulgent party food as well often upgrading skincare to richer formulations can wreak havoc on rosacea complexions, leaving skin red, breakout prone and irritated. Rosacea is a common facial skin problem in adults that is often mistaken for acne by patients. It’s more common in women than men and fair skin types are particularly susceptible – which is why it’s also known as the ’curse of the Celts'. Rosacea often appears in mid-life – patients often tell me they never had acne as a teenager, but now they’re in their forties they’ve started getting breakouts (as well as lines and wrinkles…). Not fair! Rosacea can show up as vascular changes, typically redness, flushing and broken capillaries and/or as inflamed lesions (‘bumps’, spotty breakouts with papules and pustules or red ‘blotches’). Happily, there is a range of effective treatments for rosacea and certain lifestyle changes can also help avoid a ‘bad skin month’. I can certainly sympathise with you, as I am a rosacea sufferer myself, so here are my seven top tips...



Dr Stefanie Williams 1. Don't just soldier on - see your doctor for a rosacea prescription Seek help! Your doctor can give you prescription creams, which are much more effective than any over-the-counter solutions. You will need different types of treatment for the inflamed and the vascular symptoms. Any inflamed lesions such as spots, bumps and blotches should be treated with anti-inflammatory prescription creams containing, for example, Metronidazole, Ivermectin or Azelaic Acid. For temporary relief of rosacea-related redness, we can prescribe a cream called Mirvaso, which greatly reduces redness for up to 12 hours. I like to prescribe it as an emergency ‘skin saver’ for special occasions (such as Christmas!), but I don’t recommend using it daily. For longer-lasting effects on redness, vascular rosacea with facial redness and broken vessels (teleangiectasias) benefits from laser or IPL treatment. However, any inflamed lesions must be cleared first, so don’t even think about having a laser or IPL treatment if you’re still getting breakouts. 2. Skip the red wine and spicy foods and pack mineral SPF if you are skiing Check your lifestyle habits. Beware of potentially aggravating factors such as cold wind, spicy food, alcohol (particularly red wine which also includes mulled wine) and hot beverages. Different patients react to different triggers, but overall red wine makes more people flare compared to white wine, so it may be worth considering this when you decide which wine to have with your Christmas dinner. But even within the group of red wines, there are huge differences and I often hear from patients that organic red wine without added sulphites is better tolerated than most others. And from personal experience, I can say that mulled wine seems to be (sadly…) one of the worst triggers of all (maybe it’s the combination of cheap red wine, sugar and heat), so be mindful of this. If you are planning to go skiing over the holidays, be aware that the sun often makes rosacea flare-up, so you will need to be prepared. Your skincare regime should include a sun protection product with SPF30-50 . My preference for rosacea skin are pure mineral filter products, but make sure they come in a light-weight base such as Jan Marini’s Physical Protectant, £53 .