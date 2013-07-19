Sales of sun cream and beauty products double at John Lewis during heatwave

Unless you’ve been hiding under a giant rock for the past few weeks, you’ll be aware we’re currently in the midst of some rather more tropical weather than usual - and that’s putting it mildly. There’s a sweaty, sticky, scorching heat wave going on out there and our beauty product choices prove it, with buying figures of self-tan and sun-cream soaring as high as the temperatures we’re experiencing.

With Britain being currently hotter than Miami and Rio, it comes as no surprise that factor 30 is top of the shopping lists for many of us paler-than-pale Brits and John Lewis’ news confirms it, with buying figures having doubled in comparison to last year. And our shopping sprees don’t end there, as the London megastore announced a 125% rise in after-sun lotions, crucial for cooling down after a day in the sweltering heat of the capital.

As temperatures show no signs of lowering and with this weekend set to be the hottest so far, John Lewis customers clearly appreciate the importance of bikini body prep; buffing, toning and firming products are up 20% from last year and fake tan buys are also on the rise.

Elaine Hooper, beauty buyer at John Lewis says, “There is no denying that the sunny weather has got customers flashing the flesh - which can be daunting but it is easy to look good. If you don’t want to go bare faced, but also don’t want to melt, steer away from foundations and face powders, and opt for tinted moisturisers and light bronzers for a chic sun kissed look… but don’t forget your sun cream.” We couldn’t have said it better ourselves.