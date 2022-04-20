Great skincare for under £15? Sali Hughes launches an affordable performance range with Revolution Beauty

We’ve been spoiled with news of industry heavyweights launching own-brand skincare this year, from Trinny London Skincare to rumours that Caroline Hirons hotly-anticipated skincare is landing in September. The latest beauty brain to announce a brand launch is Sali Hughes. The journalist, broadcaster and author is launching four products on 28 April in collaboration with affordable British beauty brand Revolution Beauty, with two more to follow later in the year. Revolution Beauty makeup is well-loved for its collaborations, the Friends makeup line was a huge hit last year. This is the first time that the skincare arm of the low-cost brand has launched a collaboration, Sali Hughes x Revolution Beauty.

"Revolution Skincare approached me because I’d already been so vocal in my admiration for their terrific skincare category," says Sali. Having been approached many times by brands Sali had always turned down the opportunity to create a skincare line. So what's changed? Revolution Beauty ticked every non-negotiable on her skincare shopping list. "I wanted British, affordable, democratic, cruelty-free, vegan-friendly products, plus the freedom and autonomy to make only products I believe in and would use myself," she says. The result is a carefully curated edit of six skincare basics in recyclable packing that can be used together or incorporated into anyone's daily routine.

"I spend my life testing thousands of products and am very fortunate to have the best of global beauty land through my letterbox. But sometimes I want to cut through the noise and slip on the perfect white T-shirt of skincare – great, reliable, effective skincare products that just always work," she says.

Sali is one of the UK’s most respected beauty journalists and the author of two best-selling books, Pretty Honest, £10.58 and Pretty Iconic, £11.55. Her no-frills, honest reviews of what’s good and what’s not have gained Sali thousands of column readers and Instagram followers. With more than 20 years in the industry, she’s got a pretty good nose for smelling any beauty rats. If something is overpriced, has questionable ingredients or is more marketing speak than skin solution she’ll call it out.

The range has been two years in the making and is manufactured in the UK, Leeds to be exact.

The initial drop is online at Revolution Beauty and in Superdrug stores and comprises of four products – a cleanser, exfoliant, serum and moisturiser with another cleanser and moisturiser coming later this year. Nothing costs more than £15 and each has one of skincare's gold star ingredients, hyaluronic acid , a hydrating powerhouse that can be tolerated by all skin types. Hydrated, healthy skin looks set to be a key theme in this range. They also all contain other actives but without overload.

"I meet people all the time whose skins are in meltdown from using too many incompatible active ingredients in too high levels, that demand too much insider knowledge and energy from their already overstretched lives. They need affordable, straightforward and effective skincare that doesn’t require 13 layers of irritating actives and a degree in biochemistry. A simple, low maintenance but active routine for busy beauty lovers, who don’t have the time to turn their bathrooms into science labs."

Sali isn't expecting you to swap your existing beauty routine for hers though. She knows that you'll have products that you love and products that you need, which is why she's designed her range to fit alongside what you already use. Not for nothing does she liken it to the T-shirt in your wardrobe - it works hard and goes with everything.

Let's take a closer look.