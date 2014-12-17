Santa’s not the only winter wonder to work while you sleep…

We love a beauty product that works hard for pride of place on the bathroom shelf, and if said product gets down to business while we’re sleeping, all the better. The depths of winter is probably the optimum time to invest in (or ask for…) Erno Laszlo Hyrda-Therapy Memory Sleep Mask , £95- it plumps, hydrates and softens skin as you snooze. Smooth on a tiny blob of the very clever (NASA inspired) weightless gel post-cleansing and wake up to smooth, refreshed skin the morning after, with no pillow gunk or stickiness to speak of.

The formulation fuses a space-age, plant stem cell infused Dual-Action Recovery Complex with magical sounding ingredients such as mugwort, an ancient, antioxidant rich plant that soothes and calms, and opuntia ficus-indica extract, an Aztec ‘moisture magnet’ derived from the leaves and stems of the Prickly Pear. The latter two may sound a bit Hogwarts herbology class, but the cocktail of innovative plant stem cells, extracts and collagen boosting winged kelp (omega fatty acids ahoy) has a pretty remarkable effect on the skin. It’s the only mask I’ve used that’s come close to an overnight miracle; I’ve made a point of applying it when my skin is looking seriously lacklustre and woken to brighter, bouncier, clearer skin and minimal visible evidence vis-à-vis seasonal indulgences. How it improves my skin long term is yet to be seen, but twice weekly overnight sessions with this mask seem to be doing the world of good. Seeing as it’s getting dark at circa 3pm at the moment, smooth it on when the sun goes down to reap maximum benefit (perhaps better done at home…).

Buy online