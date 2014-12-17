Santa’s not the only winter wonder to work while you sleep…

Anna Hunter 17 December 2014
gtg-erno-sleep-mask-main

For skin that defies fatigue, hangovers and sub-zero temperatures, just slather on this mask and hit the hay


Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

We love a beauty product that works hard  for pride of place on the bathroom shelf, and if said product gets down to business while we’re sleeping, all the better. The depths of winter is probably the optimum time to invest in (or ask for…)  Erno Laszlo Hyrda-Therapy Memory Sleep Mask , £95- it plumps, hydrates and softens skin as you snooze. Smooth on a tiny blob of the very clever (NASA inspired) weightless gel post-cleansing and wake up to smooth, refreshed skin the morning after, with no pillow gunk or stickiness to speak of.

The formulation fuses a space-age, plant stem cell infused Dual-Action Recovery Complex with magical sounding ingredients such as mugwort, an ancient, antioxidant rich plant that soothes and calms, and opuntia ficus-indica extract, an Aztec ‘moisture magnet’ derived from the leaves and stems of the Prickly Pear. The latter two may sound a bit Hogwarts herbology class, but the cocktail of innovative plant stem cells, extracts and collagen boosting winged kelp (omega fatty acids ahoy) has a pretty remarkable effect on the skin. It’s the only mask I’ve used that’s come close to an overnight miracle; I’ve made a point of applying it when my skin is looking seriously lacklustre and woken to brighter, bouncier, clearer skin and minimal visible evidence vis-à-vis seasonal indulgences. How it improves my skin long term is yet to be seen, but twice weekly overnight sessions with this mask seem to be doing the world of good. Seeing as it’s getting dark at circa 3pm at the moment, smooth it on when the sun goes down to reap maximum benefit (perhaps better done at home…).

Buy online 



You may also like

The best skincare to use (and what to avoid) when taking Roaccutane

What your vaginal discharge is trying to tell you

Frankincense: soothe your skin and calm your nerves with our pick of the best products

Eggs freezing: Jennifer Aniston says she wishes she'd done it. A doctor talks us through her own experience


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Ilia Multi Stick, £33

Vieve Conceal & Prime Brush, £24

Only wide leg tailored trouser, £30

Charlotte Tilbury Filmstar Bronze & Glow, £49

Ion Gut Support, $62

Oliver Bonas mama Mug, £12

More Gloss

Beauty

32 best Mother’s Day 2023 gifts to suit every budget

Partnership

WIN! We have 5 luxury skincare sets from OSKIA worth £265 each up for grabs!

Beauty

February Empties 2023: what the GTG team finished this month

Beauty

Glossy Picks: the 20 new launches you need to know about

Beauty

Sephora UK store opens on 8 March and there are freebies to be had!

Beauty

Pierced nails are back!

Health

11 of the best electric toothbrush 2023

Beauty

What docs have done: Dr Nina Bal on the skin treatments that are so good she has them herself

Explore More