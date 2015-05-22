Sarah Chapman launches new Skinesis skin clinic

Anna Hunter 22 May 2015
gtg-sarah-chapman-chelsea-in-bloom-main

Skincare cloud nine has arrived in Chelsea, and one of the world’s most sought-after facialists is at the helm…

Sarah Chapman is, without a doubt, gorgeous. Funnily, all of her clients seem to be too, especially on the skin front. Flawless, dewy, glowing, plump and full of life- this is the kind of skin that super facialist Sarah creates, day in, day out. As of this week, she has a new healthy skin HQ from which to base her cutting-edge treatments and share her seemingly boundless knowledge, namely her airy, elegant Skinesis skin clinic near Sloane Square .

We were lucky enough to be invited along to the grand opening, and not only does her new base boast seven treatment rooms, all flooded with natural light and equipped with high-tech gizmos, but also a veritable playground of skincare experiences. From a sink and workshop area to test and learn about Sarah’s own bespoke blended skincare line to skin-mapping Visia scanners, pop-in LED light therapy, skincare tutorial videos and a curated edit of Sarah’s favourite products, across a host of brands, the sparkling new Skinesis clinic is a LOT more fun than your average skin surgery. Not only that, it’s quite a looker too, with neutral décor, chic lighting and great floral arrangements. Talking of florals, it’s not just Sarah’s facials that are award-winning- she also scooped the prize for the Chelsea in Bloom best business display at this week’s Chelsea Flower Show. The Sleeping Beauty window was inspired by Sarah’s bestselling  Skinesis Overnight Facial , £46. If your budget doesn’t quite stretch to a treatment at Skinesis’ new home, Overnight Facial is the place to start; you’ll be quite the sleeping beauty by the end of the vial (it’s one of my most mourned skincare empties once it’s gone).

Sarah Chapman Skinesis Clinic, 259 Pavilion Road, London SW1X 0BP

To book an appointment call 0207 589 9585 or email  clinic@sarahchapman.net



