Sarah Vine: Anyone else's skin feel really dehydrated right now?

I don’t know about you, but it’s around this time of year that my face starts to fall off. The combination of colder weather with the general stress of 'la rentrée' means I’ve always got that nasty, scratchy feeling you get when you go swimming in chlorine. My complexion becomes dull, dehydrated, as grey as the autumn clouds.



It’s a sign that I need to step up my skincare regime, which during the summer months tends to drift somewhat. Just, you know, do a bit more than slap on some sunscreen on the school run. Practice a bit of skin self-love, as the young people say.



Skincare has changed so much since I started writing about such things. Back in the late nineties and noughties it was very results-driven. We tolerated any amount of foul-smelling, pseudo-scientific concoctions, all in the name of beauty. Some, I’ll admit, were better than others - but few, if any, were much fun to use.



Things are different these days. The pleasure principle in skincare is very important, as are notions of provenance and ethics. At the same time, all the expertise remains. The result is that, as we approach the dawn of the 2020s, we really can have the best of both worlds.



I like simplicity in my skincare: I have neither the time nor the patience for ten-step Korean routines or the like - no matter how great the results. So first on my autumn rescue wish-list is Annee de Mamiel’s Autumn Facial Oil, £80.