Save face this summer with this seriously sophisticated sun cream

Sunscreen isn’t renowned for being a ‘treat’ buy or particularly luxurious product - more often than not it’s something that we smear on dutifully on holiday and relegate to the back of the bathroom cabinet for the rest of the year. Forget the greasy formulations and ghostly white tints of old, however, expert skincare brand Eve Lom has created a sunscreen that not only shields skin from UVA and UVB rays, but beautifies, firm and hydrates as you wear it.

The oil-free lotion may be light and airy in texture, but don’t let that fool you - not only does it provide SPF 50 protection but it also protects against pollution and free radicals. Given that safeguarding your skin from the sun’s rays is the most important step in any anti-ageing regime, Eve Lom still leaves nothing to chance, as this cream is packed with niacinamide (vitamin B3) and active flower extracts to boost collagen production, strengthen the skin’s structure and moisturise. Meanwhile vitamin C brightens and helps to fade pigmentation and age spots.

What’s more, if blemishes and blocked pores have been an issue for you when you’ve used sunscreens in the past, Daily Protection will help on that front too, as the weightless formula contains exfoliating and purifying lactic acid. I wore Daily Protection under makeup for a week and was seriously impressed - no oil slicks, spots or blackheads to speak of. These days there truly is no excuse not to wear high factor sunscreen, especially when it’s as cutting-edge as this. Just be prepared to pay a little more for it - you’ll reap the benefits in the long run.

Eve Lom Daily Protection + SPF 50, £70