Save face this summer with this seriously sophisticated sun cream

Anna Hunter 10 July 2014
evelom-main

You know those bulk-buy sun lotions that the whole family dips their hands into? This isn’t that. This is a revolution in suncare, and it’s just for you

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

Sunscreen isn’t renowned for being a ‘treat’ buy or particularly luxurious product - more often than not it’s something that we smear on dutifully on holiday and relegate to the back of the bathroom cabinet for the rest of the year. Forget the greasy formulations and ghostly white tints of old, however, expert skincare brand Eve Lom has created a sunscreen that not only shields skin from UVA and UVB rays, but beautifies, firm and hydrates as you wear it.

The oil-free lotion may be light and airy in texture, but don’t let that fool you - not only does it provide SPF 50 protection but it also protects against pollution and free radicals. Given that safeguarding your skin from the sun’s rays is the most important step in any anti-ageing regime, Eve Lom still leaves nothing to chance, as this cream is packed with niacinamide (vitamin B3) and active flower extracts to boost collagen production, strengthen the skin’s structure and moisturise. Meanwhile vitamin C brightens and helps to fade pigmentation and age spots.

What’s more, if blemishes and blocked pores have been an issue for you when you’ve used sunscreens in the past, Daily Protection will help on that front too, as the weightless formula contains exfoliating and purifying lactic acid. I wore Daily Protection under makeup for a week and was seriously impressed - no oil slicks, spots or blackheads to speak of. These days there truly is no excuse not to wear high factor sunscreen, especially when it’s as cutting-edge as this. Just be prepared to pay a little more for it - you’ll reap the benefits in the long run.

Eve Lom Daily Protection + SPF 50,  £70


You may also like

How to clear bacne and buttne from the skin doctors that know
13 of the best makeup storage solutions to suit every space and style
The eyelash serums experts rate – and the ones they don’t
15 of the best cream blushers for the perfect flushed look


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush in Strawberry Drip, £21
Dior Capture totals Super Potent Face Serum, £64
Dr.PAWPAW YOUR gorgeous SKIN Hydrating Day Cream, £18
Boots The Icons Fragrance Beauty Box, £30
M&S water resistant padded tote shopper, £25
New Look zebra print midi dress, £29.99

More Gloss

Beauty
21 best Christmas beauty gift sets - whoever you're buying for
Beauty
Glossy Picks picks of the year – what we loved most in 2023
Beauty
We were first to try the Kate Moss Cosmoss Ritual treatment - here's our verdict
Beauty
The secret beauty hub with all the best brands you need to know about
Skin
Why Ayurvedic skincare will change how you think about your skin type
Beauty
TikTok-hyped Bubble skincare sells a moisturiser every 10 seconds - and it's now available at Boots
Beauty
Glossy Picks: the gifts we're giving and hoping to receive this Christmas
Makeup
The best highlighters for glowing skin as chosen by GTG readers
Explore More