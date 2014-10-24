Scent of a supermodel: the modern day fragrance of a fashion muse

We don’t know about you, but with the days getting longer and the weather colder, our perfume preferences have started to noticeably shift from fresh and summery to warmer and woodier. With our sights set for a trans-seasonal scent that fits the bill, the new Modern Muse Chic Eau de Parfum from Estée Lauder couldn’t have arrived at a better time.

Fronted by supermodel Arizona Muse, Modern Muse Chic reflects its campaign face perfectly. A multi-faceted perfume that merges sophisticated florals with sultry ebony woods, it’s sweet but mature with its contrasting cocktail of notes certain to make a lasting impression.

“Modern Muse Chic is a bold, new expression of what it means to be a Modern Muse,” says Karyn Khoury, Senior Vice President, Corporate Fragrance Development Worldwide for The Estée Lauder Companies. “We achieved a compelling creative tension through our innovative ‘dual-impression’ fragrance structure. Some women will be attracted to the Vivid Floralcy, while others will be drawn to the dark sensuality of the Ebony Woods.”

Modern, fashionable and timelessly elegant too, it’s studded bow-topped bottle acts as the ideal way to top off your dressing table this autumn and the perfect finishing touch to your party season ensemble of choice.

Let the celebrations commence!

Estée Lauder Modern Muse Chic Eau de Parfum, from £45. Buy online .