Scientia’s new Green Supreme CBD Mask and Serum duo are like a smoothie for your skin

5 February 2021
scientia-s-new-green-supreme-mask-and-serum-1

Energising, brightening and clarifying, these green machines are here to help you continue your new year health kick

We first fell for Scientia last spring when we drenched our skin with their brightening  Peach infused tonic  and the UK-made brand has made us fall in love with them all over again with their latest launches, the Green Supreme Duo, comprising of the  CBD Vegi-Tox Rescue Mask , £26 for 75ml, and the  CBD Vegi-Tox Smoothie Serum , £28 for 40ml, designed to energise, brighten and clarify our complexions.

The ingredients list for these green formulas read like a smoothie recipe (and is just as good for your skin as a green juice), packed with brightening avocado, antioxidant-rich kiwi, nourishing pistachio, vitamin C-rich broccoli, hydrating aloe and glow-giving sea kale along with both  CBD  and  hemp  for soothing and calming. Scientia doesn’t believe in having to choose between nature and science though, blending together globally sourced glow-giving ingredients such as fresh avocados and just-picked kiwis with ingredients whipped up in a lab, such as  niacinamide . Whatever delivers the best glow goes into these science-backed skin saviours.

The brand, which was founded by Tiffany Salmon who worked in beauty product innovation for 15 years before launching Scientia, sees skincare as self-care, encouraging us to invest in ourselves and rituals that make us feel good and this is obvious in the Green Supreme Duo’s super nourishing formulas. The mint green CBD Vegi-Tox Smoothie Serum feels ultra-soft and bouncy when you apply drops to your face and it leaves skin feeling plump and very delicately apple scented. It’s not one of these runny serums you have to chase around your face; it stays where you put it and sinks in easily. As well as the powerhouse blend of greens, it also includes  caffeine  to brighten, niacinamide to soothe and  hyaluronic acid  for the hydration hit – skin drinks this up thirstily leaving no stickiness behind, ready to follow with moisturiser.

The CBD Vegi-Tox Rescue Mask is a hybrid between a clay mask and a moisturising mask. The clay vibe comes courtesy of French Green Clay, which brightens and detoxifies the skin (and lends the formula it's pastel green hue) while both CBD and hemp in the mix calm the skin. Never ones to leave out a glow-giving ingredient or too, the mask also has niacinamide for smoothing and bentonite to clarify and absorbe impurities. A smooth layer of this mask should be left on for ten minutes before removing with a damp cloth to reveal a firmer, fresher feeling face. It dries on the skin but doesn't feel tight or crunchy and you’re not left wishing the time away before you can wash it off. It delivers all the benefits of a healthy diet without having to munch on broccoli every day.

Both are housed in shelfie-worthy matte mint green packaging that looks as good in your bathroom cabinet as it feels on your face – place it alongside your peach coloured  Milky Oil Cleanser , £24, for a pastel-hued Insta-worthy bathroom.

Shop the Green Supreme Vegi-Tox collection now

Written in partnership with Scientia


