Scientia’s new Green Supreme CBD Mask and Serum duo are like a smoothie for your skin

We first fell for Scientia last spring when we drenched our skin with their brightening Peach infused tonic and the UK-made brand has made us fall in love with them all over again with their latest launches, the Green Supreme Duo, comprising of the CBD Vegi-Tox Rescue Mask , £26 for 75ml, and the CBD Vegi-Tox Smoothie Serum , £28 for 40ml, designed to energise, brighten and clarify our complexions.

The ingredients list for these green formulas read like a smoothie recipe (and is just as good for your skin as a green juice), packed with brightening avocado, antioxidant-rich kiwi, nourishing pistachio, vitamin C-rich broccoli, hydrating aloe and glow-giving sea kale along with both CBD and hemp for soothing and calming. Scientia doesn’t believe in having to choose between nature and science though, blending together globally sourced glow-giving ingredients such as fresh avocados and just-picked kiwis with ingredients whipped up in a lab, such as niacinamide . Whatever delivers the best glow goes into these science-backed skin saviours.

The brand, which was founded by Tiffany Salmon who worked in beauty product innovation for 15 years before launching Scientia, sees skincare as self-care, encouraging us to invest in ourselves and rituals that make us feel good and this is obvious in the Green Supreme Duo’s super nourishing formulas. The mint green CBD Vegi-Tox Smoothie Serum feels ultra-soft and bouncy when you apply drops to your face and it leaves skin feeling plump and very delicately apple scented. It’s not one of these runny serums you have to chase around your face; it stays where you put it and sinks in easily. As well as the powerhouse blend of greens, it also includes caffeine to brighten, niacinamide to soothe and hyaluronic acid for the hydration hit – skin drinks this up thirstily leaving no stickiness behind, ready to follow with moisturiser.