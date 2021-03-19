5 good sleepers share their evening routines

Sometimes no matter how many pillow mists you've sprayed or bedding upgrades you've made, a restful night of sleep eludes you. If it makes you feel any better, you're not alone. The number of people in the UK experiencing insomnia has risen from one in six to one in four, according to a study by the University of Southampton in August 2020, plus “insomnia” was Googled more in 2020 than it ever had been before. There's even a word to describe our collective sleep struggles in the pandemic: 'coronasomnia', coined by clinical health professor Angela Drake of the University of California. For anyone finding it difficult to sleep at the moment, we spoke to five people who used to struggle to drop off and now sleep like babies about their evening wind-down routines. "A bedtime routine for myself and the kids helps me sleep," – Rochelle Humes, presenter and founder of skincare brand My Little Coco

"I am a fairly solid sleeper now but I went through a really stressful phase when I was CEO and my sleep suffered tremendously. It would take me hours to fall asleep - sometimes I’d be awake until 3 am. Eventually, I had to get on top of a proper sleep routine because it was driving me crazy. I put a curfew on emails and phone and made sure I had a good 90 minutes to wind down. Yin yoga really did the trick for me - I started doing a 20-minute sleep routine and within a few days my sleep had improved dramatically - it’s just incredible for the nervous system. We've posted a Yin for Sleep on the Artah Instagram account with our amazing teacher Olive DelBalzo, which is the one I use as my go-to. If I'm craving a live class I'll do Yin with Marion Pearce on online studio Sutra ." "I make sure I have no coffee after four pm and no screens an hour before bed are the biggest rules for me. "Right now – in lockdown – I try to get to bed fairly early. I’m asleep by 10:30 pm and it only takes me a few minutes. I have an 11-month-old baby who still wakes in the night a few times a week, so I often do a 2 am feed but apart from that, I sleep solidly through. With work, a baby, and exercise I am pretty exhausted by the end of the day." Bedtime essentials "I take 5-HTP each night, usually Pure Encapsulations 5-HTP , £58.86 for 60 capsules or Nutri Advanced 5-HTP , £20.80 for 60 capsules and I've been developing a herbal sleep blend for Arthah which has been working incredibly well. It's a blend of herbs such as Passiflora, Valerian and Scutellaria and will be coming out in April. "I also take magnesium glycinate daily and increase it when I’m training a lot. Magnesium is an important mineral that's involved in hundreds of reactions in the body and as a supplement, comes in many different forms. Magnesium Glycinate is the best form for sleep because the magnesium is paired with glycine, an amino acid that is beneficial for the nervous system which also stimulates the pathways for serotonin production. I also love Aromatherapy Associates Deep Relax Oil , £49, it calms me down immediately. If I'm craving some extra relaxation, I’ll have a bath with Apothem Labs' Unplug Bath Salts , £65 for 250ml. Find out more about Artah Retreats "I rely on the natural rhythm of my body to help me sleep," – Poppy Delbridge, rapid tapping expert